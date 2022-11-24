ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about the Chicago Blackhawks and pending UFAs Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Michie: “Any decision on the Blackhawks with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane?”. Seravalli: “Well it’s something we’re nearing a little bit closer as the calendar turns to December....
The Mavericks Are Signing A Beloved All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks are having a few problems. The team has lost five of their last six games and now has a 9-10 record. Most fans didn’t expect their team to be under .500 at this point in the season, especially with the powerful, MVP-caliber season of Luka Doncic.
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
The Lakers have finally found a winning formula

Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
