2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD

Two people were killed in a horrific wrong-way crash on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night, officials said.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of 87th and Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood.

A black Dodge Charger was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Cottage Grove at a "very high rate of speed" around 5 p.m. before entering the intersection and striking seven cars, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. The Charger then stopped in traffic, facing southbound, and immediately caught fire, killing the two occupants in the vehicle.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong-way, police say.

"This is a really bad crash," Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said. "I've seen many, many -- and this is among the worst."

Langford said that the Charger is believed to have set off a chain-reaction crash, according to witnesses on the scene.

Thursday morning, police said 10 people were transported to hospitals, in fair to good condition. Another person suffered a minor injury and was not sent to a hospital. Police previously said 16 people were injured.

Three women, three men and five children, a 15-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a six-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl and a 10-month-old girl were transported to hospitals, police said.

The Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Markham earlier in the day Wednesday, according to Brown. A "long-rifle type of firearm" was also discovered in the Charger, Brown added.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot stopped at the scene, urging that people slow down.

"This is something that we can control. Just take your foot off the gas and obey the local speed limits," the mayor said.

Last year, there were approximately 150 traffic-related fatalities in Chicago, Lightfoot said, adding that the city already has 100 so far this year.

"A lot of those are related to speed," Lightfoot said. "When you're going at that high-rate of speed, anyone that you hit --whether it's a car or a pedestrian -- you significantly diminsh their ability to survive,"

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents division is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.