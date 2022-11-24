Major delays cleared on M32 in Bristol after reports of ‘police incident’ and crash

Heavy traffic on the M32 in Bristol has now cleared after a police incident and a separate crash caused long delays.

Major disruption was reported in both directions on Thursday morning even after the road reopened following the two incidents, which were unrelated.

At 5:46am, traffic website Inrix reported: “M32 in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to police incident at J3 A4320 Easton Way (St Pauls). Diversion - traffic diverting via the exit and entry slip roads.”

At 7:30am, reports followed of a separate crash with a stretch of the motorway closed. "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two cars involved on M32 Southbound from J1 A4174 (Hambrook) to J2 B4058 Stapleton Road (Eastville)”, Inrix reported.

"This is a separate incident to the incident at J3."

Shortly before 9am, motorists travelling around junction 3 were continuing to experience serious delays but the congestion was cleared by 11am.

The M32 is located in South Gloucestershire and Bristol and is roughly 4.4 miles long. It provides a link from the M4, a major motorway linking London and South Wales to Bristol’s city centre.

Details of the police incident have not been released.