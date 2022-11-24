Residents favor on-site cannabis consumption; Peoria City Council doesn’t

Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
City Council approves lease of Gateway Building to Childers
PEORIA, Ill. – An eatery with a number of Peoria and East Peoria locations is about to mark its expansion into downtown Peoria. The Peoria City Council is approving a lease agreement for Childers Eatery to build out and use the Gateway Building as their newest location. “We have...
1470 WMBD
Another order keeps Peoria County Auditor’s office open temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. – What’s left of the Peoria County Auditor’s office will stay in tact for now. That’s according to Peoria County Circuit Court Judge James Mack, who has issued yet another injunction keeping the office in tact past Thursday, when funding would have stopped. Voters...
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
25newsnow.com
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Monical’s closes restaurant after reports of sick customers
UPDATE: Monical’s has issued a statement in response to the closure of its Washington franchise. “Monical’s Pizza has served millions of meals to guests for over 60 years. The foundation of our business is high quality food served safely. When we learned last week of people feeling ill...
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Illinois Caterpillar workers are threatening to go on strike, blaming poor workplace conditions after a worker fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron
"A worker's life could have been spared if Caterpillar had made sure required safety protections were in place," federal regulators said.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
1470 WMBD
OSF to give employees pay raises
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police look for man who robbed a business near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man claiming he had a gun robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of money Friday evening, according to Peoria Police. A police spokesperson said a man claimed he had a gun and demanded money about 8 p.m. at the business in the 2300 block of West War Memorial Drive, near Northwoods Mall.
1027superhits.com
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
wcbu.org
Foodborne illness outbreak under investigation by Tazewell County Health Department
Health authorities in Tazewell County are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak stemming from a Washington restaurant. As of Monday afternoon, Tazewell County Health Department officials said 155 had reported symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, and body aches after dining at the Monical's Pizza in the Cherry Tree Shopping Center. Tazewell...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
25newsnow.com
Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
