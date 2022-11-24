Read full article on original website
A&M football ends regular season with 38-23 upset win over #5 LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devon Achane rushed for a career-high 215 yards to highlight the Texas A&M offense in Saturday night’s 38-23 upset of the No. 6 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. After missing the last two games with injury, Achane paced a rushing attack that sullied LSU’s...
Justin and Ben break down the Aggies upset win over #5 LSU
Justin Woodard and Ben Peck go over the keys to Texas A&M's 38-23 win over #5 LSU. The Aggies won't go to a Bowl Game, but they end the season in style at Kyle Field.
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
