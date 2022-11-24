Read full article on original website
Kristin Bryant
3d ago
people like me that suffers with pain on a daily basis will get the relief soon!! let's go andy!!
Reply(5)
23
Tom
3d ago
Our federal government needs to decriminalize it and take it off the schedule I list!
Reply
20
W
4d ago
Indiana needs to legalize marijuana but Republicans are against legalizing marijuana they suck
Reply(8)
14
Related
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Announces Twelve Randomly Selected Kentucky Counties to Undergo 2022 Post-General Election Audits
Counties that received an audit during primary election were not included in the general primary audit. FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced that, consistent with state law, twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
953wiki.com
Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding Motion to Dismiss Kentucky Bankers Association Lawsuit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 23, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement regarding the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) lawsuit. Last month, Attorney General Cameron joined a coalition of attorneys general in an investigation into alleged consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices of six major, national banks. Earlier this month, the KBA sued Attorney General Cameron’s office to thwart the investigation.
wpln.org
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
wymt.com
Good Question: Why weren’t the time limit rules for voting enforced more on Election Day?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest Good Question deals with the midterm election. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties but, overall, the process was smooth. However, a viewer wanted to know why more people didn’t follow the rules when it comes...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
WANE-TV
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wkms.org
Ky. superintendents give preliminary thumbs-up to ‘anti-CRT’-inspired changes to social studies
An advisory committee has given a preliminary thumbs-up to change Kentucky’s social studies standards, as required under a new state law that supporters say is meant to root out “critical race theory” in public schools. So-called “critical race theory” became a popular target for conservative and right-wing...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
cartercountytimes.com
Gov. Beshear has more courage than Kentucky Senate’s GOP bunch
Gov. Andy Beshear, who has endeared himself to many voters as a man of compassion in his handling of disasters, again has placed people ahead of politics with his decision to allow use of medicinal marijuana. With public opinion polls showing that 90 percent of Kentuckians favor controlled use of...
kentuckytoday.com
Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
lakercountry.com
KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
Comments / 52