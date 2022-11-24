Meghan Markle Has Used This YSL Concealer Pen to Brighten Her Eyes — Only $38

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t you despise those days when your complexion just isn’t cutting it? Dark circles, discoloration, dull tone — you know the drill. When our skin is getting us down, we could really use a pick-me-up, like a shot of espresso in the form of a brightening beauty product. With all of the makeup must-haves on the market, it’s difficult to decide which one to choose. But thanks to Meghan Markle , we finally found the crown jewel of concealers .

Get the royal treatment with the philanthropist and entrepreneur's go-to concealer! Back in 2014, the former Suits actress told Birch Box , “To open up your eyes, apply a highlighter like Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat in the inner corner. This trick is especially good when we’re filming at 3 a.m. and I need to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.” This YSL concealer pen was an on-set staple for Markle, and now you can own the exact same product. Shop this cult-favorite find, available now at Nordstrom and Amazon!

Anything Markle touches turns to gold (no wonder they call it the "Markle Sparkle"). So, make sure you shop this concealer pen before it sells out! The Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer instantly smooths your skin, highlighting your favorite features with the swipe of a pen. This liquid concealer helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while brightening you complexion. Ditch those dark circles and say hello to a natural glow!

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E antioxidants, this next-level concealer increases hydration, plumps skin and fights signs of aging. It’s basically skincare and makeup all in one! The on-the-go brush provides blendable coverage for easy application. You’ll feel like an artist with the pen as your paintbrush and your face as the canvas.

This award-winning YSL concealer has been a mainstay in the world of makeup for over 25 years. “I can't live without Touche Eclat,” one shopper gushed. “It's the best product for undereye circles by a mile, and whether you use it to cover up spots or for highlighting, it'll make you glow like a vision. I couldn't love it more.” Another customer reported, “It blends in sooooo perfectly and looks SOOOOO natural!!! YAY!!! I'm very minimalist with my makeup, and this keeps me looking like I am not wearing under-eye junk, but makes me look SO well-rested and alive!”

Need a wake-up call or the glow-up of your dreams? Try the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen to get that Markle Sparkle!

