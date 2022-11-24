Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Shirley L. Knight – 85 of Seymour
L. Knight, 85, of Seymour passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born on February 25, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Delmar and Delphia “Dottie” (Jackson) Johnson. She lived in Indiana and in many other states. She was a...
WRBI Radio
Richard P. “Dick” McCreary – 85 of Greensburg
Richard P. “Dick” McCreary, 85, of Greensburg, passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Heritage House of Greensburg. He was born on June 15, 1937, in Greensburg, the son of Dilver & Louise (Gilmour) McCreary. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and a 1956 graduate of Greensburg High School. He was a lifelong farmer. Dick was a member of the Decatur County Fair Board, the Power of the Past and Liberty Baptist Church. He enjoyed his cattle, drinking coffee with his friends, outdoor activities, spending time with his grandkids, and collecting toy tractors. He married Polly Sue Parker on March 22, 1959, at Liberty Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2018. Survivors include his sons, Gary (Delores) McCreary and David McCreary both of Greensburg, his grandchildren, Justin McCreary of Greensburg, Chase (Gabrielle) McCreary of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Riley McCreary of Greensburg; his step grandchildren, Todd Isreal of Greensburg, and Brandy Johnson of Fort Branch. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Polly Sue McCreary. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Pastor Bob Leitgabel officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana or Liberty Baptist Church through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
WRBI Radio
Harmeyer presented SIYMCA’s S.O.A.R. Award for November
Batesville, IN — Becky Harmeyer, the Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Girls JV Basketball
The Batesville Girl’s JV basketball team beat Jac-Cen-Del at home on Friday night. They move to 3-3 on the season. The box score & stats are listed below:. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
WRBI Radio
James Alfred “Jim” Pavey
James Alfred “Jim” Pavey, 76, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Thursday,. November 24, 2022, at his residence in Lawrenceburg. He was born November 6, 1946, son of the late Alfred William Pavey and Mary (Jenner) Pavey. He was the baby of 12, raised on a large farm in...
WRBI Radio
Sarah Ann (Peelman) Keith
Sarah Ann (Peelman) Keith, age 89, of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on August 15, 1933 in Switzerland County, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of the late, Floyd Allen “Jack” and Thelma Dallas (Romans) Peelman. Sarah was raised in Switzerland County and grew up helping on the family farm. She was a 1950 graduate of Patriot High School and played softball in her teenage years. Sarah was united in marriage on October 10, 1952 to Melvin Walker Myers in Vevay, Indiana. This happy union was blessed with two children, Stephen and Nancy. Sarah was later united in marriage on November 17, 1956 to Hilbert Wayne Keith at the Switzerland Baptist Church in Vevay, Indiana. This happy union was blessed with three children, Dale, Michelle and Joanne. Sarah was employed for the US Shoe Factory in Vevay, Indiana, retiring in 1995, after 46 years of service. She was a former school bus driver for the Switzerland County School Corporation for 18 years. She also worked as a clerk for Tolbert’s Petroleum in Vevay, Indiana for five years. Sarah was a former member of the Switzerland County Homemaker’s Club and served on the committee of the Patriot High School alumni. Sarah attended the New Liberty Baptist Church in East Enterprise, Indiana. In her spare time, Sarah sold Avon for several years and enjoyed traveling, crocheting, bowling, cooking and shopping, as well as, watching game shows and soap operas. Sarah passed away with her loving family by her side at 7:51 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
James “Smokey” Buell, 93
James “Smokey” Buell, 93, of New Whiteland passed away on November 23, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1928 in Greensburg the son of Roy and Bertha Clemons Buell. On June 25, 1949 he married Margaret Short and together they had five children. Smokey worked at BCA for 25 years retiring in 1997 and worked for 20 years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a yellow shirt, retiring in 2004.
Eaton Register Herald
1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today
MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
WRBI Radio
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield age 94 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Glenn was born July 6, 1928, to Rev. Royal and Anna (Meyer) Canfield in Delaware, Indiana. Glenn started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He liked to talk about listening to all eight grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Girls Varsity Basketball
Knightstown- From the tip, North Decatur controlled the tempo in their game against Knightstown on Saturday, easily cruising to the 70-22 win. The 2016-17 season is the last time North has put up at least 70 points in back-to-back wins. This time it was on the road. 50 first-half points...
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WLWT 5
Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner
LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
WLKY.com
Archives: In 1978, Turkeys fell from the sky in iconic 'WKRP' episode
In 1978, turkeys fell from the sky in the iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away." The American sitcom aired from 1978 through 1982, featuring the misadventures of a Cincinnati radio station. And the "turkey drop" episode is by far the most iconic, first airing on Oct. 30, 1978. Forty...
WRBI Radio
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Brookville Lake tailwater this week
— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife plans to stock approximately 1,500 rainbow trout in the Brookville Lake tailwater this week. Stocked trout will average nine inches in length and supplement an existing population of brown and rainbow trout. The tailwater is a two-mile stretch of the East...
Indiana high school football championships Saturday recap
By Phillip B. Wilson INDIANAPOLIS — Bishop Chatard isn’t shy about playing a challenging schedule, but there’s no arguing that the dividends of being tested make the Trojans formidable in the tournament. The Trojans, despite four regular-season losses including a 38-point eyesore to parochial rival ...
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
