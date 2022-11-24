Sarah Ann (Peelman) Keith, age 89, of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on August 15, 1933 in Switzerland County, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of the late, Floyd Allen “Jack” and Thelma Dallas (Romans) Peelman. Sarah was raised in Switzerland County and grew up helping on the family farm. She was a 1950 graduate of Patriot High School and played softball in her teenage years. Sarah was united in marriage on October 10, 1952 to Melvin Walker Myers in Vevay, Indiana. This happy union was blessed with two children, Stephen and Nancy. Sarah was later united in marriage on November 17, 1956 to Hilbert Wayne Keith at the Switzerland Baptist Church in Vevay, Indiana. This happy union was blessed with three children, Dale, Michelle and Joanne. Sarah was employed for the US Shoe Factory in Vevay, Indiana, retiring in 1995, after 46 years of service. She was a former school bus driver for the Switzerland County School Corporation for 18 years. She also worked as a clerk for Tolbert’s Petroleum in Vevay, Indiana for five years. Sarah was a former member of the Switzerland County Homemaker’s Club and served on the committee of the Patriot High School alumni. Sarah attended the New Liberty Baptist Church in East Enterprise, Indiana. In her spare time, Sarah sold Avon for several years and enjoyed traveling, crocheting, bowling, cooking and shopping, as well as, watching game shows and soap operas. Sarah passed away with her loving family by her side at 7:51 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.

