Man shoots wife before fatally shooting himself inside Greece home, police say

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is hospitalized after her husband shot her before fatally shooting himself Wednesday evening in Greece, according to the Greece Police Department.

Officers responded to a home of Mosely Road and found 51-year-old Muharem Serhatlic dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they found his wife, 46-year-old Raza Kanjic, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery. She is currently in guarded condition.

Detectives with GPD said Serhatlic shot his wife Kanjic before he shot and killed himself.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

