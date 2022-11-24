ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Man shoots wife before fatally shooting himself inside Greece home, police say

By George Gandy, Adam Chodak
 4 days ago

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is hospitalized after her husband shot her before fatally shooting himself Wednesday evening in Greece, according to the Greece Police Department.

Officers responded to a home of Mosely Road and found 51-year-old Muharem Serhatlic dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they found his wife, 46-year-old Raza Kanjic, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery. She is currently in guarded condition.

Detectives with GPD said Serhatlic shot his wife Kanjic before he shot and killed himself.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

kay cartledge
3d ago

i pray to God for a healthy recovery 💗 in Jesus name , this stuff keep happening you all be safe and God bless you

