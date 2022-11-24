ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salley, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxg.com

Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
AUGUSTA, GA
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner

​The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
TRENTON, SC
WJBF.com

Country music star Dwight Yoakam making his way to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Grammy award winner and country music star, Dwight Yoakam is making his way to Augusta. Yoakam has 12 gold albums, 9 platinum, and over the years nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard. In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has also...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Non-profit special needs school celebrating $6 million expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After years of fundraising and construction, Apparo Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting on it’s new building addition. It’s an early intervention school for children with special needs. Apparo is a faith-based, nonprofit school that specializes in teaching children with special medical and therapeutic needs from ages 6 weeks to 7 years-old. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread light to moderate rain and a few embedded rumbles of thunder will continue until around noon Sunday, then sunshine will return for the majority of Sunday afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm conditions can be expected as well with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the middle 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, then an arctic cold front arrives Wednesday with another good chance of rain and a shot of chilly air Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions with highs well into the 60s will take us through next weekend.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Voting precinct change in Augusta

AUGUSTA — Renovations at an Augusta voting precinct will mean a location change for some voters. Due to renovations at the Henry Brigham Gym, Advance Voting and Election Day voting will take place in the Senior Center next door to the Community Center. Augusta officials say voters should enter...
AUGUSTA, GA
walterborolive.com

Middle school students take flight!

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
APPLING, GA
abccolumbia.com

Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -John Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion at the High Point Crossing Apartments off Richmond Hill Road that happened on November 15 around 1:20am. According to the report, deputies say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Jackson may also uses the spelling “Jon” and...
AUGUSTA, GA

