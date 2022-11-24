Read full article on original website
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Walmart Closes Locations In South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenBarnwell, SC
wfxg.com
Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
Santa Claus in Columbia County builds Disney Christmas figures over the years to spread joy for Holidays
EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Santa Claus and his sleigh came to the CSRA 10 years ago and has he’s been making an impact on kids in Columbia County since then. “My mom had started making a couple of Disney characters for Christmas and then I saw them and it clicked in me and I started doing […]
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner
The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
WJBF.com
Country music star Dwight Yoakam making his way to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Grammy award winner and country music star, Dwight Yoakam is making his way to Augusta. Yoakam has 12 gold albums, 9 platinum, and over the years nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard. In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has also...
Non-profit special needs school celebrating $6 million expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After years of fundraising and construction, Apparo Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting on it’s new building addition. It’s an early intervention school for children with special needs. Apparo is a faith-based, nonprofit school that specializes in teaching children with special medical and therapeutic needs from ages 6 weeks to 7 years-old. […]
iheart.com
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread light to moderate rain and a few embedded rumbles of thunder will continue until around noon Sunday, then sunshine will return for the majority of Sunday afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm conditions can be expected as well with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the middle 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, then an arctic cold front arrives Wednesday with another good chance of rain and a shot of chilly air Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions with highs well into the 60s will take us through next weekend.
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
Voting precinct change in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Renovations at an Augusta voting precinct will mean a location change for some voters. Due to renovations at the Henry Brigham Gym, Advance Voting and Election Day voting will take place in the Senior Center next door to the Community Center. Augusta officials say voters should enter...
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
walterborolive.com
Middle school students take flight!
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
WJBF.com
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
WRDW-TV
Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
WRDW-TV
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -John Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion at the High Point Crossing Apartments off Richmond Hill Road that happened on November 15 around 1:20am. According to the report, deputies say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Jackson may also uses the spelling “Jon” and...
