AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread light to moderate rain and a few embedded rumbles of thunder will continue until around noon Sunday, then sunshine will return for the majority of Sunday afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm conditions can be expected as well with wind gusts around 30 mph and highs in the middle 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, then an arctic cold front arrives Wednesday with another good chance of rain and a shot of chilly air Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions with highs well into the 60s will take us through next weekend.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO