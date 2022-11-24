ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UN rights chief: full-fledged crisis underway in Iran

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ef4EV_0jMGpviQ00

GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis.

The body is debating a motion brought by a group of some 50 countries led by Germany and Iceland to create a new investigative fact-finding mission to probe alleged abuses since a wave of protests began over the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

The meeting is seen as a key test of the West’s clout within the council following a thwarted attempt to create greater scrutiny of China’s human rights record last month.

“We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis,” High Commissioner of Human Rights Volker Turk said in his first address to the council since starting last month.

“The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end,” he said. Turk added that so far, more than 300 people have been killed in the protests, including more than 40 children, while around 14,000 have been arrested.

Tehran’s representative called the debate disgraceful and appalling.

Iran has been lobbying against the motion and sent a delegation to Geneva earlier this month to urge countries to vote against the resolution as well as sent diplomatic missions a series of documents seen by Reuters.

Comments / 39

Michael Potts
3d ago

it is amazing how the corrupt media is not reporting any of this to the American people, this proves that they do not report the news they only push the democrats agenda, unbelievable their is no news media any more.

Reply(10)
20
vern
3d ago

He made a STRONG Appeal to Iran. Iran does not care about Human Rights.

Reply(3)
11
Jody
1d ago

Does the UN do anything more than run around crying ‘ a crisis a crisis?’ Let’s move some homeless into their head quarters and kick them out.

Reply
2
Related
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
BBC

Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house

Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed

The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
Variety

Iran’s Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup in Apparent Solidarity With Mahsa Amini Protests

Iran’s national soccer team did not to sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup opener at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium against England on Monday in what is widely considered to be an act of protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have been mounting in Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Amini while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for not wearing the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. And it seems clear those protests are now also reverberating on the soccer pitch in Doha. On Sunday, questioned by journalists, Iran’s team captain Ehsan...
Reuters

Reuters

654K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy