"The training that we did last week, that's the reason that they got the result tonight" - Australia's captain Lleyton Hewitt on new Davis Cup format

Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios into Davis Cup team but money came first with Saudi exhibition worth six figures
Lleyton Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios to play the Davis Cup but the Australian prioritized his own singles career over the competition. Kyrgios enjoys playing for Australia yet the Australian is aware that his tennis career and popularity will not last forever. He elected to take part in the exhibition in Saudia Arabia which should earn him plenty of cash as opposed to the Davis Cup.
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"
Nick Kyrgios challenged any player that thinks they can beat him to an exhibition match in Australia prior to the Australian Open. The native Aussie is feeling really confident about his game after a tremendous year that saw him play in his maiden grand slam final in Wimbledon. He's promised a huge year in 2023 and posted several updates on social media showing himself working hard in the gym.
Hewitt wishes Davis Cup Final was back home: "I'm disappointed the boys don't get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena"
Lleyton Hewitt was very outspoken about his dislike of the new way the Davis Cup is being played and he talked about it even more. The Australian is with the team in Malaga for the event final and he's disappointed about the lads not being able to really feel what the Davis Cup means. For Hewitt it means playing back home in Australia in front of their fans:
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
Coric jokes about not greeting Serena Williams during early days on tour: "I was a little scared because she can get a little bit grumpy sometimes"
Borna Coric recently spoke about how he wouldn't approach Serena Williams early in his Tour because she could be grumpy. Young tennis players being somewhat afraid to interact with seasoned professionals isn't anything new for tennis players and we've seen many instances of that in the past. Borna Coric had his moments with Serena Williams as revealed by Williams herself who described him as quite shy and reserved:
Djokovic fans not happy at Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship snub: "His award has become a running joke"
Fans of Novak Djokovic were not happy about him being excluded from the list of nominees for the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award. It's the official award rewarding a player for exemplary behaviour on the court and off the court and Djokovic fans were furious about not him being there. He never won it previously either as Federer pretty much won it every year with Nadal winning it for four years in a row now.
Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"
Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
Berrettini reveals Musetti is locker room DJ in Davis Cup squad: "It's 2022, and he listens to music from the 70s"
Lorenzo Musetti is the player that does the music in Italy's locker room during the Davis Cup Finals but he's got quite specific taste. Musical taste is something very subjective and everybody likes something different. For Berrettini, it was baffling when he first heard about his musical taste which happened at this year's Davis Cup finals. The young Italian is the player who plays the music in the locker room because music always plays when Musetti is around:
Nadal on leaving legacy over results: “The important legacy is that the people I have lived with during these 20 years have a good human memory of me”
Rafael Nadal has no doubts about his legacy being more important than his results as he wants to be remembered properly. Tennis results are important to all players including Nadal. He would not be as great as he was without dedication and work ethic towards a goal which is most easily identifiable through certain results. Results are important but legacy is even more important to him:
Canada team all connected for common goal according to Auger-Aliassime: “There was no ego in the wrong places”
Felix Auger-Aliassime played hero once again for Canada pushing them past Italy to the Davis Cup Finals final. The Canadian won his singles match and then went for double duty in the doubles to secure the second crucial point for his country. Winning the Davis Cup is a common goal for all the players on the Canadian side and it's something that it's visible when you look at the way they interact with each other.
Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
Isner hints at potential retirement in 2023 as ASB Classic return confirmed: "There have been some thoughts about that"
Two time Auckland champion John Isner will be coming back to the event in 2023 for what is quite possibly the last time. Isner had some amazing runs at the event in the past winning it twice and he will be back in January of 2023 to play there once more:
VIDEO: Nadal makes young fan's day by signing autograph during exhibition in Brazil
Rafael Nadal is currently in South American on his exhibition Tour and a video of the legend signing something for an excited fan went viral. Nadal is touring South America with Casper Ruud and a video from their stay in Brazil made the rounds on social media. The signing took place during a changeover causing a brief pause in the match but nobody protested.
Gauff, Bouchard and other top tennis stars celebrate Thanksgiving
This week was thanksgiving week with many tennis players celebrating the holiday and we bring you the highlights of it. A predominantly North American holiday, thanksgiving is widely celebrated in America and Canada with many tennis players participating as well. It's a time when families get together and have a feast celebrating the blessings they have in life.
