Brookline, MA

Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery

EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
EXETER, NH
Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit-and-run, police seek public's help in finding driver

BROCKTON – Authorities are still seeking the public's help in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night, Nov. 21, on Forest Avenue. At approximately 10 p.m., Brockton police notified State Police about a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in the vicinity of 108 Forest Ave., according to a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office.
BROCKTON, MA
New DCM director has professional roots in Fall River and New Bedford

FALL RIVER — There is a new head of the Department of Community Maintenance and he’s no stranger to Fall River public works. Al Oliveira has been hired as the city’s first director of city operations, a new position created as part of Mayor Paul Coogan’s reorganization of city departments, including DCM.
FALL RIVER, MA

