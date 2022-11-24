EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.

EXETER, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO