Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Community Bank donation supports Milton Fire Department
Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $2,500 donation to Milton Fire Department in support of its new addition. The bank has committed to donate a total of $7,500 over a three-year period. To meet the increased needs resulting from the population growth in Milton, it was necessary for the Milton...
Cape Gazette
Zwaanendael Club holiday bazaar and raffle set Dec. 3
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a holiday bazaar and raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 , at the Lewes Historical Society Campus, 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes. Activities include a bake sale, mystery gift sale, small gift and ornament sale, silent auction, and raffles...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama
Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
GOLO donates $20K to Food Bank of Delaware
GOLO, a wellness solutions company from Delaware, presented a $20,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware during its November distribution event at Dover International Speedway. The donation will help support community-based mobile pantries for members of the military and weekend meals for children through the backpack program.
Cape Gazette
Giving thanks for charity through golf
Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
Cape Gazette
Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands
Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
Cape Gazette
Traci Denise Hurd, cherished family
Traci Denise Hurd (Dutton), 56, of Milford, wheeled her way into heaven Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Her strength, silliness, sass, and kindness carried her through life making friends and memories along the way. She loved going to church, working with children, shopping with her mom, holding babies, and her dogs,...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Comments / 0