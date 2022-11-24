Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
Matt Hardy Talks Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event was headlined by The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeating Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens. The Usos, Zayn and Sikoa were all decked out in red gear, but Reigns was wearing his signature black pants.
Former WWE Star Compares Backstage Influence Of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels
During an appearance on the Monte and The Pharoah podcast, Dennis Knight, who performed as Mideon and Phineas I. Godwinn throughout the Attitude Era, talked about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The former WWE star was also part of the backstage group the Bone Street Krew, which The Undertaker led.
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
Several Hall of Famers to Help Make Announcements on WWE NXT
Several WWE Hall of Famers will be on this week’s WWE NXT episode to help with the Iron Survivor Challenge announcements. It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be on Tuesday’s NXT to announce the participants for the male and female Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. Now WWE has announced that four more WWE Hall of Famers will be on the show to help Michaels make those announcements.
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With Tony Khan, Why AEW Was The Perfect Home For The Kingdom
AEW star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx about her and The Kingdom’s (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) decision to sign with the promotion earlier this year, which came right after the group’s successful run with IMPACT. Check out highlights, including the full video interview, below. How AEW...
How Much Longer Does William Regal Have On His AEW Contract?
William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was...
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,677 tickets and there are 1,324 left. The setup is for 7,001. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis is the only match confirmed for this show, which will be the fallout edition from Survivor Series.
WWE Announces Survivor Series Saturday Schedule, Live Taping from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina
WWE has announced a full line-up of Survivor Series Saturday programming for Peacock and the WWE Network. The coverage begins at 10am ET with a new episode of Best Of Survivor Series, then wraps with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosting a post-show press conference after the big War Games event.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More
The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
WWE SmackDown Producers from This Week’s Go-Home Show, Becky Lynch Note
Becky Lynch’s return on last night’s WWE SmackDown was not listed ahead of time on the run sheet handed out, according to Fightful Select. The following WWE Producers were revealed for the episode. You can click here for our detailed recap. * The opening Women’s War Games segment...
Men’s War Games Advantage Set, Updated Card for WWE Survivor Series
Team Brawling Brutes will have the War Games numbers advantage over Team Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown was headlined by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre winning a non-title match over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn the numbers advantage in War Games.
Mandy Rose Talks Trish Stratus Comparisons, How Her Main Goal Was Always To Prove Herself In The Ring
NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the Blonde Bombshell gave her thoughts on being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and how one of her main goals was to not just rely on her good looks and prove herself inside the squared circle.
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NJPW Strong Openweight...
Toni Storm Reflects On Her Time In WWE NXT UK
During a recent interview with The Ringer, Storm opened up about her early WWE years. The current AEW star worked on the NXT UK brand before making the move to NXT and the main roster. “NXT UK was honestly something so special,” Storm said.” The experience I gained from that...
