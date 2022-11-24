Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Grubauer helps Kraken defeat Golden Knights in return
LAS VEGAS -- Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Grubauer was making his first start since Oct. 21 (missed 11 games) because of a lower-body injury. He was the backup to Martin Jones the previous two games.
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Kuemper makes 32 saves, Capitals shut out Flames
WASHINGTON -- Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames 3-0 at Capital One Arena on Friday. The shutout was Kuemper's second of the season and came one game after the Washington goalie was displeased with his performance in a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
NHL
Devils Prepare to Keep Rolling at Rangers | PREVIEW
Holding a strong lead for first place in the Metropolitan Division, the Devils have a chance to increase their lead on rivals. The Devils play the New York Rangers for the first time this season as they look to build on their last two wins. You can watch the game...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Robertson leads Stars against Avalanche
Streaks on line for Maple Leafs, Penguins; McDavid, Oilers take center stage against Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Red-hot Robertson rolls into Colorado. Jason...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Phillips Puts Up, College Goalies Shutout
This week in Blackhawks prospects: Savoie extends his point streak, success of Allan - Korchinski defensive pairing. As November quickly turns to December, the Blackhawks' prospects continue to shine through the approaching winter. A Look at Rockford. The high-scoring IceHogs won two of their last three games last week, splitting...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Out vs Flyers, Salo Recalled
Kyle Palmieri (upper body) will not accompany team to Philadelphia, defenseman Robin Salo recalled from Bridgeport. Kyle Palmieri (upper body) will not accompany the Islanders for their trip to Philadelphia, Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Monday morning. Palmieri has missed the past three games with an upper-body ailment. Simon...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: 20 New York minutes
Saturday's four-goal flurry in the third period at Madison Square Garden could prove to be a turning point in Edmonton's up-and-down season. I'd like to know where you were around 3pm ET or 1pm MT on Saturday. Maybe you were putting up your Christmas lights or doing a little Christmas...
NHL
Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey named NHL's Second Star of the Week
The Calgary, Alta. product's seven points and three goals led all NHL defencemen this week. WINNIPEG, November 28, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that defenceman Josh Morrissey has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 27.
Comments / 0