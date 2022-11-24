Read full article on original website
NHL
Grubauer helps Kraken defeat Golden Knights in return
LAS VEGAS -- Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Grubauer was making his first start since Oct. 21 (missed 11 games) because of a lower-body injury. He was the backup to Martin Jones the previous two games.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Phillips Puts Up, College Goalies Shutout
This week in Blackhawks prospects: Savoie extends his point streak, success of Allan - Korchinski defensive pairing. As November quickly turns to December, the Blackhawks' prospects continue to shine through the approaching winter. A Look at Rockford. The high-scoring IceHogs won two of their last three games last week, splitting...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Giroux gives Senators OT win against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Claude Giroux scored 20 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Giroux deked Jonathan Quick on a breakaway after receiving a lengthy backhand pass from Tim Stutzle. "The whole goal was special," Ottawa...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
FOX Sports
Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets leading way for Vezina as top goalie
Ullmark, Oettinger, Thompson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
NHL
Bread Financial, Blue Jackets excited about partnership
Championship Partner has more than 3,000 associates based in the Central Ohio area. There are a lot of new things happening at Bread Financial. Including the name Bread Financial. The company formerly known as Alliance Data took on the new name in March, a key part of its business transformation...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Out vs Flyers, Salo Recalled
Kyle Palmieri (upper body) will not accompany team to Philadelphia, defenseman Robin Salo recalled from Bridgeport. Kyle Palmieri (upper body) will not accompany the Islanders for their trip to Philadelphia, Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Monday morning. Palmieri has missed the past three games with an upper-body ailment. Simon...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Robertson leads Stars against Avalanche
Streaks on line for Maple Leafs, Penguins; McDavid, Oilers take center stage against Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Red-hot Robertson rolls into Colorado. Jason...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
