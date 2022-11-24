Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO