Vero Beach, FL

Support Small Businesses and Organizations in Vero Beach and Sebastian

By Alison Ellis, publisher of Macaroni KID Vero Beach
macaronikid.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Sad story has all too familiar ending

Maybe we were naïve in hoping this missing-person story would end any other way. The missing person, after all, was a 58-year-old, happily married husband and father whose success as a Wilmington Trust wealth-management advisor in New York prompted a May 2021 promotion that brought him to Vero Beach, where he purchased a home on Flamevine Lane, east of A1A.
VERO BEACH, FL
floridaing.com

Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
VERO BEACH, FL
floridaescape.com

4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida

If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
MELBOURNE, FL
macaronikid.com

Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season

Beginning Wednesday, November 23, 2022 more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until January 1st, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays, a destination photo-op contest, a PSLinLights Holiday Special, a residential outdoor holiday-decorating contest, a searchable holiday lights map and nine festive events. For the ultimate list of Port St. Lucie’s holiday light displays and events visit www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition

Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
hometownnewstc.com

New commissioners fail to stop Costco review

STUART — In a last-ditch effort to convince at least one other Board member to side with them, the two newest members of the City Commission elected last August on slow-growth platforms unsuccessfully attempted to derail the current Florida State Cabinet review of the administrative law judge’s decision on the Costco land use designation.
STUART, FL

