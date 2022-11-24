Or should that be not on Eurosport as such. It seems WB/Eurosport/Discovery+ promise of reducing niche sports is starting with the Biathlon season. For the first event in Finland starting Tuesday, there is no live coverage either linear or on the appropriate WB owned apps for the whole week, just a one half hour highlights programme on Sunday week no doubt rounding up all eight events in just under 25 minutes. Eurosport’s editing is pretty awful at the best of times so this should be interesting. I guess the only silver lining to watch it live on eurovision and hope it’s not geo-blocked.

2 DAYS AGO