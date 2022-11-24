Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
Kurt Angle Reacts To Never Facing Bret Hart At WrestleMania, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
You can check out today’s special WWE Survivor Series 2022 themed episode of WWE’s “The Bump” below. This episode features AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi:. During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on never being able to face off against Bret Hart at WrestleMania, something that was always a goal of his. Angle said,
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
Ricky Steamboat Returns To The Ring For Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below:. * Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle royal, last eliminating Bryan Idol. * Bret Hart appears in a video...
New WWE United States Champion Crowned At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is your new WWE United States Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event, Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. As Seth Rollins was attempting to hit Theory with a Falcon Arrow, Bobby Lashley was also attempting to hit...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura &...
Backstage News On Plans For The Next WWE Draft
With Saturday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, WWE presented its final main roster premium live event of the year. Triple H brought back WarGames this year to serve as the ending to two separate feuds. However, some fans are now speculating when WWE will hold its next Draft. There were...
The Bloodline Win The Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline came out on top during the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. During the main event of Survivor Series 2022, the faction was able to pick up a victory over The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. While Reigns originally doubted Zayn’s loyalty following his...
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE
Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Royal Rumble Main Event
On Saturday night, WWE presented Survivor Series, its final main roster premium live event of 2022, with the Men’s WarGames match serving as the main attraction. The Bloodline beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the match. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is...
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
Kazuchika Okada To Face Jay White In Six-Man Tag Match Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW has confirmed a big match for its World and Super Junior Tag League finals on December 14. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Kazuchika Okada will collide in a tag team match ahead of their clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Okada, Master Wato, and Tama Tonga will join...
Joe Hendry Says He Was Shocked By The Fan Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Return
During a recent appearance on the “Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz,” Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry commented on the response he received when he returned at Bound for Glory, what it was like after winning the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, and more. You can check out some highlights...
Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear At WWE Survivor Series
Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event at last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series. Speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, WWE gear designer Sarath Ton revealed the real reason why Reigns didn’t wear red like...
