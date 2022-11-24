Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
Ricky Steamboat Returns To The Ring For Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below:. * Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle royal, last eliminating Bryan Idol. * Bret Hart appears in a video...
WWE Backstage Morale Greatly Improved Under Triple H
Fightful Select has a story on how backstage morale has improved in WWE since Triple H has taken over. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed, and people are willing to speak out about it.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Royal Rumble Main Event
On Saturday night, WWE presented Survivor Series, its final main roster premium live event of 2022, with the Men’s WarGames match serving as the main attraction. The Bloodline beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the match. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is...
The New Day Pay Tribute To Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank at a WWE live event after the actor’s death earlier this month. Frank, best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, died on November 19, and it has been reported that he took his own life.
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE
Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
WWE To Hold Two-Day Tryout At IMG Academy
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that WWE will hold a two-day tryout at the IMG Academy on November 30 and December 1. Approximately 30 to 35 athletes will be at the IMG tryout, while several NXT Superstars and Big E will also be on hand for the tryouts.
The Main Event Of Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Pay-Per-View Event Is?
According to a report from Pwinsider, the main event of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event will be the Men’s WarGames match. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens facing off against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos).
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
New WWE United States Champion Crowned At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is your new WWE United States Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event, Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. As Seth Rollins was attempting to hit Theory with a Falcon Arrow, Bobby Lashley was also attempting to hit...
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
Ronda Rousey Defeats Shotzi At WWE Survivor Series, Retains SmackDown Women’s Title
Ronda Rousey is still your WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. At Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, the self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman on the Planet” defeated Shotzi after the latter tapped out to an armbar. Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title reign currently stands at 49 days. She defeated...
Sami Zayn Discusses Bringing Out Another Side Of Roman Reigns’ Character
To promote tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn commented on how he’s able to help bring out another side of Roman Reigns on WWE television, how other performers like to add to that layer as well, and more. You can check out...
