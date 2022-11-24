Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
🎅 No Line Santa Tickets Available Now! (Subscribers get first pick!)
Subscribers will get the first pick of ticket slots until general registration opens on Saturday the 26th. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭: Reserve a time for Photos with Santa + enjoy a visit with the Snow Princess & Mirabel. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧: December 11th, reserved slots available between 9:00 am - 3:00...
macaronikid.com
Free Thanksgiving Printable Will Keep Kids Busy on Turkey Day🦃
Looking for something to keep the kids entertained and out from under foot Thanksgiving Day?. We've got a fun Thanksgiving printable that includes a word search, tic-tac-toe, a maze, and a spot to list the ways you're feeling grateful this holiday season. We are grateful for each and every one...
macaronikid.com
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
macaronikid.com
🎀Christmas Holiday Event Guide 2022🎀
Christmas is almost here, and there are so many things to do in Myrtle Beach! Here is your guide for Holiday events along the Grand Strand!. Click on the title for more information. Check back often; this guide will be updated frequently! Merry Christmas, Myrtle Beach. If your business has...
macaronikid.com
Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season
Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
macaronikid.com
95+ Fun Family-Friendly Events Under $10 in December
December already has a lot of things to love about it, but if you need a little more, here's a peek at some of the fun and affordable family-friendly events happening this month. ➡️ Find more free and inexpensive ideas in our Monthly Calendar. ➡️ Find more seasonal fun...
macaronikid.com
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays
DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
macaronikid.com
Giveaway: Merriweather Symphony of Lights
It's the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than to visit Merriweather Symphony of Lights. Enter HERE to win one of 2 Drive Through tickets to Merriweather Symphony of Lights. The Symphony of Lights has been a time-honored Howard County holiday tradition enjoyed by many for over 25...
macaronikid.com
10 Special Holidays and Events in December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But many other holidays are happening this month, too — some you may have heard of, and some are likely new to you. We've rounded up some unique (and some just silly) holidays and events that your family will want to celebrate this month.
macaronikid.com
Win Tickets to Overly's Country Christmas!
Want to win tickets to Overly's Country Christmas? Three subscribers have a chance to win one carload pass! Winners will be drawn on November 29th at 9 pm. If you'd like an extra chance you can enter on this Facebook post, too.
macaronikid.com
5 Foodie Holidays To Celebrate in December
December is here! That means holidays like Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26), Christmas (Dec. 25), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), along with the first day of winter and New Year's Eve are on the way ... but there's so much more happening this month!. We might just be hungry today, but we...
macaronikid.com
SUGARLOAF BALLET GIVES A FREE CHRISTMAS PRESENT TO THE WHOLE COMMUNITY
Join the Sugarloaf Youth Ballet at their annual Christmas celebration at Gas South Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 3rd at 2:00pm. This holiday performance is FREE of charge and is a gift from our dancers back to the community. A Sugarloaf Christmas begins...
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about scrolling 📝
After several bouts of pretty daunting illnesses over the last month, we have kicked our holiday adventures into high gear around here. I almost always have fun once I'm there, but I'm not gonna lie, there are times when I would prefer to stay at home, scrolling Tik Tok, on the couch.
macaronikid.com
Jumpstart your health with this awesome giveaway!
It's small business Saturday, and we have the perfect giveaway to spotlight some of our new local favorites!. My daughter and I have been attending classes to get a jump start on our healthy lifestyle before the New Year. AKT is an amazing full- body dance workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning. This isn't your moms jazzercise class. The ladies at AKT are high energy, and so welcoming! Every class works the entire body, and sets the perfect atmosphere with fun lighting and dance vibe workouts. From bands to cycling, these classes are so fun, you almost forget you're working out!
macaronikid.com
Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow
My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!
macaronikid.com
Make Room for New Toys!
The holiday season is the perfect time to focus on the things that are most important to us... family, friendships, the betterment of our community - just to name a few. That being said, it's easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of the holidays. We run from store to store (or click from site to site) buying gifts for our loved ones. We often lose sight of the real reasons for the season. Our kids are no exception. They know that new toys are right around the corner because, after all, they've been GOOD this year! But what about their old toys?
macaronikid.com
Holiday-Themed Fun Run Events Along Colorado's Front Range
Lace-up your shoes and run, run, Rudolph! Don your festive attire and walk, run, or jog your way around a holiday fun run or walking tour near you. Events are listed in chronological order. Macaroni KID tip: Tie some jingle bells to your shoelaces to add festive cheer to your...
macaronikid.com
Meet Your Publisher for Macaroni KID Torrance, CA
Want to know what to expect from Macaroni KID Torrance?. You will find a complete calendar of Torrance, CA event listings, and, as we build up our local content, articles featuring everything from Torrance businesses my family loves to lists of Torrance's best playgrounds. You'll also find fun crafts, family-friendly recipes, and ideas for at-home family fun.
macaronikid.com
The Harlem Globetrotters Announce 2023 World Tour
Tour Stops Planned For Phoenix, Glendale and Prescott Valley,. WHAT: The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like. never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill,. outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the...
macaronikid.com
VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience Package
As the granddaddy of holiday happenings, the VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience is one of the most unique and spectacular seasonal offerings in the Valley – perfect for a work celebration, small office gathering, or for extended family (perhaps several close families) or even a large group of dear friends! For a $22 upgraded admission price (per person based on a 15-person group), lucky participants will receive the VIP holiday treatment straight from OdySea Aquarium’s posh VIP Room! Everyone will want to be part of this magical experience that is highlighted by a private appearance with SeaTREK Santa as well as an exclusive visit by a charismatic animal – and much, much more!
Comments / 0