Thornton, WV

WDTV

Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -Local bikers met at South Harrison High School for the annual Harrison County Toy Run. The coordinator of the event Cara Hall, explained the origin story of this 43-year-old event. “It started back in 1979 with a bunch of local bikers. They came together to raise...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House on U.S. 250 in White Hall is now scheduled for completion in the spring of next year. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said that section of road has been down to one lane controlled by traffic lights since the spring of 2022.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29. The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program. They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s...
NUTTER FORT, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY

1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 Weston residents killed in crash

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
WESTON, WV

