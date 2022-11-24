Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -Local bikers met at South Harrison High School for the annual Harrison County Toy Run. The coordinator of the event Cara Hall, explained the origin story of this 43-year-old event. “It started back in 1979 with a bunch of local bikers. They came together to raise...
Wild Lights at the Zoo opens to the public
On Saturday night, Hovatter's Zoo held their opening night for the 3rd annual Wild Lights at the Zoo Christmas light display.
Clarksburg to soon host annual WinterFest
Downtown Clarksburg will soon be the site of numerous events as the city welcomes in the holiday season.
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
Metro News
Marion County I-79 work on schedule, bridge work to continue through winter
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Construction-induced traffic headaches will continue on I-79 in Marion County between the South Fairmont exit to the Millersville Road exit through October 2024. DOH Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said work began in July 2021 and the contractor has managed the keep the $72.5 million...
wajr.com
Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House on U.S. 250 in White Hall is now scheduled for completion in the spring of next year. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said that section of road has been down to one lane controlled by traffic lights since the spring of 2022.
WDTV
Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29. The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program. They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
WVSP need help identifying theft suspect
The West Virginia State Police are asking for the assistance of the public in finding a person suspected of larceny.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Murder Suspect Considered Armed, Dangerous is Arrested by U.S. Marshals, Others without Incident
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested a Morgantown man wanted out of Monongalia County West Virginia for homicide. Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Man found dead after suspicious West Virginia crash had multiple stab wounds
The man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
WDTV
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
Restaurant Road Trip: Big Sandy Brews
With beer, wine and food, few do it better than Big Sandy Brews in Bruceton Mills.
WDTV
3 Weston residents killed in crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
Hundreds race north central West Virginia Turkey Trots
Hundreds came out to Morgantown on Thursday to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
