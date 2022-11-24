ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CBS San Francisco

Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area

NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.On Thursday, numerous agencies from...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Tributes to man found dead with ‘potentially hazardous’ substances on his body

Grieving relatives have paid tribute to a man who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body.Liam Smith’s body was discovered on a residential street at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.In a brief statement released through Greater Manchester Police, his family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”His family have asked for privacy while they grieve.A Home Office post-mortem examination has been...
The Independent

Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide

Rescuers dug through mud for a second day Sunday in the search for people lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. One body was recovered on Saturday and about a dozen people, including children, were reported missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places. Small bulldozers were being used to clear debris, and Italian media said digging was continuing by hand in some places and that teams of divers had been brought in.“We are continuing the search...
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found After Missing California Mom Leaves Behind Bloody Mess of a Scene

The remains of a 25-year-old mother of two—who police believed was in grave danger after going missing and leaving a large pile of blood in her Southern California home—have been discovered. Detectives on Sunday afternoon located the remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a press release. Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo. Castillo disappeared on the evening of November 10. Police responded to Castillo’s Wood Ranch area home after her sister returned to their shared apartment...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
People

Canadian Paramedic Treats Woman in Fatal Car Crash, Later Learns It Was Her 17-Year-Old Daughter

Jayme Erickson only discovered that she'd treated her own severely injured daughter when she returned home A Canadian paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in a fatal car accident.  Jayme Erickson was first to attend the Nov. 15 crash north of Calgary in which the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries. She then sat in the car and tended to the trapped woman until further medical teams arrived.  Tragically, the paramedic was not aware that the passenger involved was her 17-year-old daughter Montana — who was...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
The Longmont Leader

Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
LONGMONT, CO
Mrs H

15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital

On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.

