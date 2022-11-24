Read full article on original website
Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area
NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.On Thursday, numerous agencies from...
Missing 76-year-old hiker found dead on mountain trail, Alaska rescuers say
Family members used a phone app to determine his location.
Tributes to man found dead with ‘potentially hazardous’ substances on his body
Grieving relatives have paid tribute to a man who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body.Liam Smith’s body was discovered on a residential street at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.In a brief statement released through Greater Manchester Police, his family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”His family have asked for privacy while they grieve.A Home Office post-mortem examination has been...
Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide
Rescuers dug through mud for a second day Sunday in the search for people lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. One body was recovered on Saturday and about a dozen people, including children, were reported missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places. Small bulldozers were being used to clear debris, and Italian media said digging was continuing by hand in some places and that teams of divers had been brought in.“We are continuing the search...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
Remains Found After Missing California Mom Leaves Behind Bloody Mess of a Scene
The remains of a 25-year-old mother of two—who police believed was in grave danger after going missing and leaving a large pile of blood in her Southern California home—have been discovered. Detectives on Sunday afternoon located the remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a press release. Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo. Castillo disappeared on the evening of November 10. Police responded to Castillo’s Wood Ranch area home after her sister returned to their shared apartment...
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
Urgent alert as twin three-month-old baby boy and girl disappear from their home with teenage family members
A desperate search has been launched to find a missing baby boy and baby girl who were last seen with teenage family members. Three-month-old twins Lekaun and Lenikawa Hippi were last seen in Victoria Street, Grafton, NSW, around midday on Monday. Investigators believe the twins are travelling with the teenagers.
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Toddler Dies After Being Mauled by Dog at Motel: Police
New South Wales police said a 2-year-old boy was bitten by at least one dog and later died from his injuries.
Canadian Paramedic Treats Woman in Fatal Car Crash, Later Learns It Was Her 17-Year-Old Daughter
Jayme Erickson only discovered that she'd treated her own severely injured daughter when she returned home A Canadian paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in a fatal car accident. Jayme Erickson was first to attend the Nov. 15 crash north of Calgary in which the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries. She then sat in the car and tended to the trapped woman until further medical teams arrived. Tragically, the paramedic was not aware that the passenger involved was her 17-year-old daughter Montana — who was...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries
A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
