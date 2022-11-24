ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

AFC East news: Jets bench QB Zach Wilson

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6ShH_0jMFenVY00

A twist out of the AFC East comes via the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, the Jets (6-4) announced that quarterback Zach Wilson has been benched. He will not start in Week 12 as New York is set to host the Chicago Beas on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Wilson-led Jets beat the Bills, 20-17, and the only team the young QB has lost to in 2022 is the New England Patriots. He has a 5-2 record as a starter this year.

Despite that, Wilson was a disaster in New York’s most-recent loss to the Patriots last week. He was 9-for-22 passing for just 77 yards. The Jets gained only two yards in the second half of the contest.

Going forward, the Jets will now turn things over to backup QB Mike White.

Flacco started three games for New York in 2021. The Jets went 1-2 in those contests.

In terms of the Bills, a lot can happen before these two sides faceoff again. The Jets visit Orchard Park in two weeks on Dec. 11.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!

He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
OHIO STATE
All Cardinals

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 12 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears (3-8) are battling the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a four-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. Fields is officially a game-time decision against the Jets, but it certainly feels like the Bears will rest him ahead of a Week 13 meeting against Green Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield on Cleveland: 'That's not my old place'

Former quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about his tenure at “his old place,” a reference to his time with the Cleveland Browns. Instead, Mayfield dove into his time at Oklahoma, stating Cleveland was “not my old place, I used to play there.” This is quite a bold thing for a quarterback who has been benched twice by the Carolina Panthers this season to say.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

177K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy