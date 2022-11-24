ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

jim McCue
2d ago

we have a mental health crisis in America, it is not guns it is the fact that we have become a very emotionally damaged society so we are told over and over again.

Aaliya Smith-Belvo
2d ago

Doesn’t know the motive? How about evil? Selfish, Psycho? Pathetic? Crazy? Racist? Vengeful? No matter the “motive” evil is behind it. ALWAYS. PERIOD.

Enigm@
2d ago

it pays these days to stay silent and vigilant it could save your life. watch people, study them, listen but don't participate, people think I'm antisocial I only speak to you if you speak to me and it's only hi and bye. I don't do small talk and I tell people all the time no offense it's not personal. so imagine being there with them on a daily basis and they are teasing him and he's angry. they say things to get a laugh from everyone in the room at his expense and on the inside he's plotting picturing their brains on the walls. and your sitting back watching this unfold. this is how mass shooters are made. what you may think is harmless horseplay and ribbing the person your doing to could be unhinged. anyone is a potential mass shooter in the making.

TMZ.com

Walmart Mass Shooter Had Manifesto on Phone, Report

The Walmart manager who fatally shot six people inside the Virginia department store kept a manifesto on his phone -- complaining about his job and other coworkers. Andre Bing reportedly wrote in his manifesto that he was upset about a recent, unspecified change in his employment status. He also claimed he was being harassed about the change by his fellow employees ... according to NBC News affiliate WAVY.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS Sacramento

What we know about the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting

(CNN) -- The 22-year-old University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people was facing school disciplinary action after UVA officials learned he failed to disclose his conviction last year on a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge, a school spokesperson says.Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday.The victims had just returned from a school field trip late Sunday when they were gunned down on and near a bus on the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Still Unsolved

Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers

Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
The Independent

Walmart shooting death toll likely to rise as worker, 23, expected to be taken off life support

The death toll from the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is likely to climb as a 23-year-old store worker is expected to have his life support machine switched off.Blake Williams is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator and is unable to breathe on his own after he was shot by alleged gunman and coworker Andre Bing in Tuesday night’s massacre, according to his devastated cousin.Bing, a 31-year-old night manager, opened fire on his coworkers inside the break room just after 10pm, before turning the gun on himself, police said.Six Walmart employees were killed in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS Denver

Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RadarOnline

Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead

The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
