we have a mental health crisis in America, it is not guns it is the fact that we have become a very emotionally damaged society so we are told over and over again.
Doesn’t know the motive? How about evil? Selfish, Psycho? Pathetic? Crazy? Racist? Vengeful? No matter the “motive” evil is behind it. ALWAYS. PERIOD.
it pays these days to stay silent and vigilant it could save your life. watch people, study them, listen but don't participate, people think I'm antisocial I only speak to you if you speak to me and it's only hi and bye. I don't do small talk and I tell people all the time no offense it's not personal. so imagine being there with them on a daily basis and they are teasing him and he's angry. they say things to get a laugh from everyone in the room at his expense and on the inside he's plotting picturing their brains on the walls. and your sitting back watching this unfold. this is how mass shooters are made. what you may think is harmless horseplay and ribbing the person your doing to could be unhinged. anyone is a potential mass shooter in the making.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
