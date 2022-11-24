ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

New Mazda Vision Concept Previews MX-5 Miata's Electric Future

Mazda's Japanese language YouTube channel has posted a new video to the platform that appears to give us our first look at an electric replacement for the Mazda MX-5. The half-hour-long video concludes with a segment that is roughly five minutes long, focusing on the diminutive sports car. And in between shots of the various generations of the MX-5 we have enjoyed so far, a couple of brief glimpses of a virtual render are thrown in.
techeblog.com

Tesla Cybertruck Knockoff Spotted in India, Might Actually Fool Some People

Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Cybertruck is officially set to arrive in showrooms next year and says that the vehicle can even float without any major damage. That’s right, just like the Tesla Model S, the Cybertruck can be used as a makeshift boat for short periods of time, with thrust coming via wheel rotation.
CarBuzz.com

Zagato-Designed Electric Watercraft Is The Hyperboat Of The Future

Acclaimed automotive design house Zagato has teamed up with Persico Marine to create the extraordinary Persico Zagato 100.2, an all-electric "hyperboat" that is equal parts beauty and performance. Unveiled via video preview at Zagato's Milan headquarters, the graceful watercraft gains motivation from a DeepSpeed electric propulsion system that is powered...
CarBuzz.com

SCOOP: BMW iX M Is Coming As Go-Faster Electric SUV

CarBuzz has discovered that BMW has trademarked the name "iX M," which can only mean one thing: the quirkily styled all-electric SUV is about to get hotter. The trademark was filed with Germany's trademark office (DPMA), with the application made on 18 November and the registration going ahead on November 24.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
InsideHook

This Turtle-Shaped Yacht Might Be the Biggest Boat in the World

What will the world do with a 1,800 foot long, 2,000 foot wide yacht shaped like a sea turtle? That’s unclear, but it appears we’ll be getting one nevertheless. Per a new report from CNN, Italian design house Pierpaolo Lazzarini has debuted plans for a gargantuan terayacht — which, for the uninitiated, is a name given to vessels bigger than super, mega and giga yachts — to the tune of $8 billion, with Saudi Arabia as the proposed home for the project.
Interesting Engineering

This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!

As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.

