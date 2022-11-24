Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
CBS News
Black Friday PS5 surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just around the corner, and, for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsThe...
CBS News
PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God...
The Xbox Series S is on sale right now for Black Friday
In honor of Black Friday, and to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping, you can grab Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S at its lowest price ever.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $130, Get the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse League of Legends Edition for $49.99 – Today Only
The Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse League of Legends Edition has never been offered for a lower price, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. It comes equipped with a HERO 25K sensor for peak performance at any sensitivity, with absolutely no smoothing, acceleration or filtering, giving it the ability to track crazy flicks at speeds of over 400 IPS. Product page.
PS6 and the next Xbox won't launch until at least 2028, Sony and Microsoft suggest
New court documents indicate a release date after 2027
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
techeblog.com
Programmer Manages to Get Mac OS 9.2 Running on Nintendo Wii Console
You’ve seen this M1-powered Mac Mini Wii, now check out Mac OS 9.2 running on an unmodified Nintendo Wii console. Programmer Pierre Dandumont knew the game console wasn’t equipped with a PowerPC processor, but it can run a Linux-based OS, which opens the door to Mac-on-Linux to skirt this restriction.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
The Best Black Friday Deals On Gaming Consoles And Accessories
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some PC gamers might argue that their Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 offers better performance, it's hard to ignore the value of a gaming console. Sure, you can set up a gaming PC in your lounge to play from your sofa, but we all know that a living room is not the PCs natural habitat. It's that lounge-centric design, utter simplicity, and, of course, console exclusives that make some people just prefer the gaming console to a gaming PC.
Xbox Cloud Gaming on this Samsung TV made me put my Xbox into storage
Samsung's latest Smart TVs support streaming games through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Our Sean Endicott decided that his new TV is enough to replace his console.
EW.com
Video game sales are live! Score up to 80 percent off all things Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and more
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Black Friday is finally here! If you've already started tackling your holiday shopping to-buy lists, go ahead and keep your shopping momentum going. If you haven't started shopping for the holiday season, well, now is the ideal time to start stocking up on epic gifts without paying full price. Among all the amazing deals you can shop for right now, some of the best deals are on video games and video game consoles.
Get Apple AirPods Pro at the lowest price of the year at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Play your favorite songs and take calls with ease thanks to the latest Apple AirPods Pro, now available for a Cyber Monday price cut at Amazon.
Best Cyber Monday TV deals for gaming on Xbox and PC
Whether you're on a budget or want the best gaming experience possible, there's a Cyber Monday sale on a TV.
techeblog.com
Classic Quake 1 Game Receives Full Ray-Tracing Upgrade, Here’s an In-Depth Look
GT Interactive released Quake 1 in 1996 and even in cartridge form on the Nintendo 64 two years later. Modder Sultim Tsyrendashiev gave the Vulkan port of Quake and gave it a full ray-tracing upgrade that anyone can try themselves. Once installed, you can choose from either a ‘classic’ option that keeps the original look or a ‘path-traced’ mode, which replaces light maps.
Comments / 0