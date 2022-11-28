ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday 2022 – live: Latest savings from Oodie, Nintendo, Ugg and more

By Daisy Lester
 2 days ago

Black Friday has finally arrived. The likes of Currys , Amazon , Argos and John Lewis will be dropping stellar savings across the Cyber Weekend – with the deals getting bigger and better every day.

There are already thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.

To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that really are worth your time and money. We won’t be sharing deals that we don’t think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers , we’re here to help.

But remember, it’s only a saving if it’s on something you really need or have wanted for a long time – there are no bargains to be had on a product that will sit at the back of the kitchen cupboard, never to see the light of day. Happy shopping!

