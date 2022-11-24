ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

India's contenders for the 2023 ODI World Cup

By Sidharth Monga
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fko5i_0jMFdbsd00

Such is the modern cricket schedule that India's unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign has barely been reviewed, and a bigger tournament is already at their doorstep: a 50-over World Cup at home in October and November next year. India aren't officially on the road to the 2023 ODI World Cup yet because they don't currently have national selectors who, in consultation with the team management, will decide the direction the team takes. However, three of the 21 scheduled ODIs before the World Cup begin this Friday in New Zealand, and the focus needs to shift quickly after three years of keeping the 50-over format at No. 3 in the priority list.

India have played only 39 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, and because of either injuries or workload management, only six players have played 20 or more of those. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja have featured in 18 each, Jasprit Bumrah has played 14, and Hardik Pandya 12. India have tried 44 players in this period.

This is enough to suggest India haven't yet zeroed in on the rough squad they would like to take to the World Cup. And, in the meanwhile, plenty of new options have emerged. Pretty soon we will get a clearer picture of which way the team is leaning, but the selectors are not going to have it easy. Here is a look at the crowded space for 15 spots in the World Cup squad.

Top order


The top three have traditionally been India's strength in ODIs but, like in T20Is, there has been debate on whether India need to be more dynamic up front. They have worked on it in the last three years, which shows in India being the second-quickest team in the powerplay, behind only England. Here's the thing, though: in the 11 matches that all three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have played in, India's powerplay run-rate has dropped from 5.41 to 4.97.

Over the coming months, India will need to settle on both the personnel and the tempo they want to go at. With that in mind, here are the candidates for the top order. The following numbers for batters are since the 2019 ODI World Cup, in that specific role.

Shikhar Dhawan
Innings - 29, runs - 1192, average - 46, strike-rate - 83
Has played more ODIs than anyone else. India seem to have fixed on him as the left-hand option at the top.

Rohit Sharma
I 17, R 718, A 45, SR 96
All-time ODI great, also the captain, will now get a string of matches under his belt after having focused on T20Is in the last three years.

Virat Kohli
I 24, R 1042, A 45, SR 91
Again an all-time great, now back in form, and will be looking to get back in ODI rhythm.

Shubman Gill
I 10, R 563, A 70, SR 106
Kohli's heir apparent, but impossible to look past even when Kohli is there. Will keep others on their toes.

Others : Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan

Middle order


India will not want a repeat of the 2019 World Cup, where they ended up with an untested middle order that got exposed early in the semi-final. The options tried in the intervening three years have brought excellent results from Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Hardik Pandya will be a shoo-in, especially if he keeps giving India even five overs every match. Here are the candidates for middle order in more detail.

KL Rahul
I 11, R 603, A 67, SR 109
Found himself opening in the 2019 World Cup because of injuries. Of the 22 matches he has played since then, 10 have been in the top order with mediocre results. In middle order, Rahul has been excellent.

Shreyas Iyer
I 22, R 928, A 49, SR 99
Short-ball troubles aside, has shown himself capable of batting long and batting quick. Doesn't let spinners settle in middle overs.

Rishabh Pant
I 15, R 613, A 44, SR 114
Gets time to play himself in unlike in T20s. Once he does, dangerous left-hand batter.

Hardik Pandya
I 10, R 429, A 48, SR 116
Showed himself to be good enough as batter alone in Australia in 2020-21. Bowling is a priceless bonus.

Suryakumar Yadav
I 12, R 340, A 34, SR 99
His red-hot form in T20s cannot be ignored. But how do you fit them all in?

Others : India are still giving chances to Rahul Tripathi , Rajat Patidar , Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson

Allrounders


Apart from Hardik, India have a few spin-bowling allrounders to choose from. Once Ravindra Jadeja is fit, he should be India's first choice, but others have an opportunity to present their case in his absence. From Hardik and this No. 7, India will need to be confident of getting in more than 10 good overs. The following numbers for bowlers are since last the 2019 World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja
Matches - 18, runs - 335, strike rate - 95, wickets - 13, economy rate - 5.4
Worryingly injury-prone in last couple of years. Still India's best No. 7.

Axar Patel
M 6, R 92, SR 137, W 8, ER 4.2
Closest one gets to cloning Jadeja. Potent as a limited-overs bowler, less so as a batter.

Washington Sundar
M 5, R 57, SR 76, W 7, ER 4.8
Offspinning variety. Has been out with injuries.

Other : Shahbaz Ahmed

Spinners


With the allrounder-spinner likely to be a defensive one, India will look for striking abilities in their other spinner. That should zero it down to two names: the wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. They are both there in New Zealand but have been rested from the ODIs in Bangladesh, where India might look to lengthen their batting order by playing two spinner-allrounders.

Yuzvendra Chahal
M 18, W 34, ER 5.6, SR 28
India's highest wicket-taker since the 2019 World Cup, taking one every 28 balls. Unlucky not to have played in the last two T20 World Cups.

Kuldeep Yadav
M 21, W 25, ER 5.8, SR 45
Being slowly rehabilitated into international cricket after massive drop in confidence. Left-arm wristspin could be a point of difference.

Fast bowlers


Another muddied field because India haven't been able to play their best combinations. A fit Jasprit Bumrah should walk in. Prasidh Krishna has emerged as a strong contender to bowl uncomfortable lengths in the middle overs. Shardul Thakur has leaked runs but has picked up wickets. Arshdeep Singh will be hard to ignore. Mohammed Siraj has been excellent too. Will India need a swing bowler in Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar? Mohammed Shami is never too far from making the final cut. Kuldeep Sen has been sent to Bangladesh. Umran Malik is currently with the squad in New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah
M 14, W 18, ER 5.2, SR 44
His strike-rate has been high of late, but his quality is unquestioned.

Prasidh Krishna
M 14, W 25, ER 5.3, SR 27
India have invested heavily in him for a Mark Wood-like role, which he has performed well as seen in his excellent strike-rate of 27.

Mohammed Siraj
M 12, W 18, ER 4.5, SR 32
Has wicket-taking ability, can bowl uncomfortable lengths.

Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm angle, proven himself in T20s although yet to make ODI debut. Doesn't have body of work in domestic List A matches either.

The problem with these choices is a familiar one: they leave India with four No. 11s, which in turn takes away some of the freedom from the batting order. That's where Chahar and Thakur come into the picture. Bhuvneshwar's experience can't be discounted, but he is less of a batter than the other two.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
The Associated Press

Rain ends 2nd NZ vs India ODI; NZ leads 3-match series 1-0.

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rain forced the abandonment Sunday of the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park. New Zealand retains a 1-0 lead in the three-match series which concludes at Christchurch on Wednesday. Sunday’s match began, a little late, as a 50...
The Associated Press

After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After failing to score and losing their opening games, both Cameroon and Serbia need their strikers on target when they meet Monday at the World Cup. “The highest level is unforgiving,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said after his team’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”
NBC Sports

How to Watch France vs. Denmark in 2022 World Cup Group D Match

The top two teams in Group D are facing off on Saturday. France, fresh off a 4-1 thrashing over Australia in its opener on Tuesday, are looking to continue its 2018 title defense with another convincing performance. However, Les Bleus, the No. 4 team in the world in FIFA’s ranking,...
The Associated Press

Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn’t celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0. “I would have liked him to be on my side,” said Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, who played in four World Cups for his home country, “but that’s not the way it went.” The crowd waited and watched for Embolo’s reaction after he scored his 12th goal for Switzerland in the 48th-minute off a low pass from Xherdan Shaqiri.
ClutchPoints

Ex-India cricketer issues stern warning to Rohit Sharma

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has slammed current captain Rohit Sharma for taking frequent breaks from the game. Rohit Sharma is currently enjoying a break from cricket after India’s T20 World Cup campaign ended in a shocking 10-wicket defeat to eventual champions England. However, the BCCI’s decision to rest him from the ongoing tour of New Zealand hasn’t gone down well with Aakash Chopra who reckons that with the ODI World Cup less than a year away, Rohit Sharma should spend as much time as possible with the Men in Blue if they want to end their ICC trophy drought next year at home.
The Associated Press

Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
The Associated Press

Davis Cup: Australia beats Croatia 2-1 to reach final

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1 on Friday. Lleyton Hewitt’s team recovered from losing the first singles. Then the Australian doubles pair battled back from a set down in the decider.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland. After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.
NBC Sports

Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
ClutchPoints

Rohit Sharma brutally trolled after Virat Kohli’s clip goes viral

India’s regular all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is being trolled online after he posted pictures of himself working out in a gym ahead of the side’s tour to Bangladesh in December. While a section of Team India supporters praised Rohit Sharma for putting in long hours in the gym, others mocked him. His trolling came after his teammate, Virat Kohli, shared a video of his training session in which he’s putting in a lot of effort to get in the best shape possible ahead of the series against Bangladesh.
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
581
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy