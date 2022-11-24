ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Morris County touts Small Business Saturday with grant delivery

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Another $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant was delivered Wednesday by the Morris County Commissioners, who were joined by Parsippany Township’s Mayor and Council President and the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in highlighting the importance of shopping locally when the nation recognizes Small Business Saturday.
