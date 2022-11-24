Read full article on original website
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
No injuires following 2-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 Thursday morning in Sussex County, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of...
Morris County touts Small Business Saturday with grant delivery
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Another $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant was delivered Wednesday by the Morris County Commissioners, who were joined by Parsippany Township’s Mayor and Council President and the Morris County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in highlighting the importance of shopping locally when the nation recognizes Small Business Saturday.
National book award winner Terrance Hayes to have reading, master class at Warren Community College
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Tuesday, December 6, with a reading and master class by poet Terrance Hayes. The reading, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in room 123A, is free and open to the public. Terrance Hayes is the author of...
