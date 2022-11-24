Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After failing to score and losing their opening games, both Cameroon and Serbia need their strikers on target when they meet Monday at the World Cup. “The highest level is unforgiving,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said after his team’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”
Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Covering his hands with his face, Argentina’s assistant coach, the former player who Messi idolized as a child, was almost hyperventilating with emotion after the goal that kept alive the Albiceleste’s World Cup journey.
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That's the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
Depressed, powerless, angry: why frustration at China’s zero-Covid is spilling over
Victoria Li* has experienced several lockdowns since Covid emerged in China almost three years ago. Being a prisoner in her own home in Beijing made her feel depressed, powerless and angry. “Being stuck at home with my door sealed, I felt unmotivated to do anything,” she said. “I didn’t want...
Pay deals in line with inflation ‘unaffordable’, says minister as winter of strikes looms
Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, cabinet minister Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The transport secretary said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of NHS nurses and other public sector staff, as he also denied blocking a pay deal for rail workers.Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike before Christmas, as they join transport, postal workers and uninversity workers on the picket lines in disputes over pay and conditions.“Inflation matching or inflation busting pay rises are unaffordable,” Mr Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on...
Kidnappings, violence, looting continue in Ethiopia's Tigray despite truce, witnesses say
Eyewitnesses and aid workers say allies of Ethiopia's military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in the beleaguered Tigray region.
Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors
MOSCOW (AP) — One of Russia's most prominent nationalist politicians said the Russian military does not have an adequate number of doctors among other problems, a message he delivered in a meeting Saturday with the mothers of soldiers mobilized for the fight in Ukraine. The comments by Leonid Slutsky,...
