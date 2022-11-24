Downtown Needles, CA: Saint Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church of Needles welcomes everybody for Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner today inside Father Hanley Hall at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church.

Read full article on original website
Free household hazardous waste event￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.
Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort to Host 11th Annual ‘Feed-A-Family’ Charitable Initiative￼
LAUGHLIN, NEV. – Aquarius Casino Resort, located at 1900 S. Casino Dr., and Edgewater Casino Resort, located at 2020 S. Casino Dr., will host the 11th annual “Feed-A-Family” charitable initiative in support of local families, beginning now through Sunday, Dec. 25. The annual “Feed-A-Family” program provides boxes...
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday.
Weekend Happenings, Nov. 25-27
Head to Lake Havasu City’s Bunker Bar for a festival, catch a Kenny & Dolly tribute or Sara Evans concert in Laughlin, shop for homemade goods at the Holiday Market in Bullhead City and bid on a Christmas Tree at the Aquarius or Edgewater. • The Bunker Bar invites...
Visionary LHC hosts grand opening￼
Visionary LHC owner, Elisa Wiggins joined family, friends, artists and Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon for its Grand Opening! Located at 2100 McCulloch Blvd. N., Visionary LHC is a Fine Art Gallery with live artists creating onsite. Visionary also offers Art Classes & Open Mic for Poetry/Crystal shop, Meditation Yoga, Sound Baths, event rental, Life Coach and Hypnotherapy. Attendees of the ceremony included Lucky Atkinson (not pictured), Peggy Reder, Martine Moore, Ronald Wiggins, Stephanie Francis, Bailey McVicker, Lorrie Nichols, Stephanie Schwingel, Annariquel Gahr, Miranda Banales, Joey Banales, Elisa Wiggins – Owner, Theresa Wiggins, Dave Bradley, Diane Bradley, Stephanie Santoro, Monica Campbell and Tom Otereo.
Pursuit Through Morongo Basin Related to Riverside Homicide, Needles officer-involved shooting
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a high visibility pursuit passing through the Morongo Basin on Friday evening (November 25) was related to a lethal force encounter in Needles that left one suspect dead at the scene. Eyewitness accounts reported that a large number of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles drove along Highway 62, with reports coming in that the vehicles were heading eastbound through the Hi-Desert, from Morongo Valley through Wonder Valley and then beyond. This law enforcement presence in the Morongo Basin was related to the triple homicide case out of Riverside. A female occupant of the vehicle is safe. This story is ongoing, and Z107.7 will update as we learn more.
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
Bridges linking BHC, Laughlin remain unnamed￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter is frustrated that he can’t generate interest in naming two bridges that will link Bullhead City in Arizona with Laughlin on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Many have long called the first bridge funded by town founder Don Laughlin “The Laughlin Bridge”, but Cotter said the structure bears only a number and has never been formally named by the government.
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Rancho Santa Fe interchange stalled￼
KINGMAN – City officials initially cited funding and flood control issues as reasons for slower than desired progress on the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin has subsequently repeatedly advised that the project requires transfer of federally controlled property. Foggin told council members during...
Kingman man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating a fatality resulting from a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police Chief Rusty Cooper identified the victim as Nathaniel Phillips, 40, Kingman. The 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue was closed for about two hours following the November 22 incident at about 6:30 p.m....
Proposition's failure to impact fire districts
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was disappointed that Arizona voters rejected a sales tax measure that would help fund fire districts across the state. He also said he was unsure how much the narrow defeat will hurt the nearly 150 districts that have...
We should not keep farms from expanding￼
Rebuttal to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the City of Kingman and those that support the illegal Hualapai Basin Irrigation Non-Expansion area. Let me remind you that State Statutes, Codes and Regulations are not Law but color of Law. Only congress can pass...
Traffic fatality victim identified￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the Golden Valley man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, November 19. DPS said Clinton Carr, 53, was dead at the scene of the 6:28 crash at mile marker 201 on Highway 95.
