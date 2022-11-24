Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Letters: Gay, trans kids deserve to have book titles that speak to their lives
This letter is in response to the St. Tammany Parish Library’s youth access program. A few concerned parents/patrons may use this new program to implement parental controls on their own children’s library cards, and I hope that this is the end of the squabble because no other parent/patron has the right to limit my children’s access. I only hope many children’s parents are too disengaged to actually implement these controls, so these children can have access to whatever they wish to read. Any parent who actually does this probably believes their children don’t know how to defeat whatever other parental controls they’ve set up in life.
NOLA.com
Guest column: In Louisiana's darkest hour, Nancy Pelosi came through
August 29, 2005, is a date that’s etched in our brains in Louisiana. Hurricane Katrina came ashore, levees were breached, 1,833 people died and 243,000 homes and businesses were destroyed. America had never witnessed such destruction, yet the federal government fumbled and our elected leadership stayed away. By year’s...
Comments / 0