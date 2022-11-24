ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: A Dry, Sunny But Cool Thanksgiving

By Britney Trumpy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klAeG_0jMFbKr800

Good Morning and Happy Thanksgiving!

The weather looks good for Today…. pleasant, dry, and a bit cooler. Dry skies are expected tonight, then light rain showers on Friday. Skies will clear Friday night with increasing winds. Sunny dry and windy Saturday. Rain chances increase by Sunday afternoon/evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0jMFbKr800

Thanksgiving Day temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, but with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures near 40 at the 10 AM kick-off to high school football games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1voD_0jMFbKr800

Followed by mid-afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IivOL_0jMFbKr800

Dry early morning for Black Friday shopping, but a front will bring scattered light rain showers to New England from late morning or mid-day through the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkg4p_0jMFbKr800

It will clear Friday night. Dry skies return for Saturday. Followed by another chance for rain on Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hgvjk_0jMFbKr800

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Dry gusty Saturday, Rain arrives Sunday Afternoon and Evening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BI4DL_0jMFbKr800
