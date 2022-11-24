Read full article on original website
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
10NEWS
Police: 4 people charged with stealing 19 French bulldogs from southern Florida home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly a month, 19 French bulldogs — many of which are puppies — have been missing after they were stolen from their home, leading police on a search to find them. Now, only six of the dogs have been found and...
cw34.com
'Unwanted person in the church parking lot' leads deputies on chase, forces tough arrest
The arrest report actually called him "an unwanted person in the church parking lot." Make that, the first arrest report. His mugshot shows how he looked after medical attention. The long day — Saturday, Nov. 19 — started at about 7:30 a.m. when somebody in Wellington called the Palm Beach...
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office need the public's help identifying three individuals wanted in burglaries at a mobile home park in West Palm Beach.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Riviera Beach Friday night. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Nissan Altima SL was driving northbound on...
WPBF News 25
Family and friends of school intruder suspect killed by police call for more mental health awareness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People close to Romen Phelps gathered outside of Dreyfoos School of the Arts on Saturday to honor honor his memory and help remove the stigma of mental illness. Family of 33-year-old Romen Phelps say mental health issues played a direct role in what happened...
cw34.com
Charges for 'burnouts and donuts,' ramming deputy's SUV, speeding 76 mph over the limit
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A team of sheriff's deputies "conducting an operation regarding illegal street racing" had their work cut out for them when one of the cars almost hit one of them, rammed his SUV, and led authorities on a chase. It all went down last...
cw34.com
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR
THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. Police said Nicholas Baccari, 40, died in the crash.
Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
cw34.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Riviera Beach, deputies looking for driver
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Running a red light proved fatal on Friday. Deputies say on Nov. 25 a man ran a red light while driving north on Avenue South and Blue Heron Boulevard. When the driver made it to the intersection they collided with 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari. Baccari...
YAHOO!
South Florida cold case: Plea deal sets man indicted for 1983 Delray Beach homicide free
DELRAY BEACH — A man accused in the 1983 murder of a woman in Delray Beach was released from jail last week after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge nearly 39 years to the day that police found her dead. At one point Ralph Williams, now 60, had...
Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving
A family is pleading for justice after, they say, a stray bullet killed a 73-year-old grandmother in her Stuart home while watching TV on Thanksgiving night.
Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating
Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
Man accused of killing girlfriend, girlfriend's father in Lake Belvedere Estates
A mother and grandfather were killed, and two other family members were wounded in a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
cw34.com
Police: Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart, 1 dead, 2 critically injured
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a fatal triple shooting in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two people...
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
cw34.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
