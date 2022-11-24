ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Riviera Beach Friday night. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a Nissan Altima SL was driving northbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating

Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police: Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart, 1 dead, 2 critically injured

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a fatal triple shooting in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two people...
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

