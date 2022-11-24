ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought

Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise

Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
atozsports.com

Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?

The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints

The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell (knee) won't return for 49ers in Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will not return Sunday in the team's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. Mitchell was originally deemed questionable to return due to a knee injury. Now, as the team gets ready to hold onto its lead in the 4th quarter versus San Francisco, he has officially been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Christian McCaffrey is banged up but playing, so expect a heavy dose of Jordan Mason going forward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN

