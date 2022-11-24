Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Related
atozsports.com
Latest news involving Aaron Rodgers is worse than we thought
Aaron Rodgers finally ended one of the bigger mysteries surrounding the Green Bay Packers when he confirmed earlier in the week that he has been playing with a broken thumb since the injury initially occurred against the New York Giants. But, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the injury is...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
Shanahan provides injury updates on Mitchell, Burford, McCaffrey, Samuel, Garoppolo after 49ers-Saints
The San Francisco 49ers' streak of second-half shutouts continues. Although, it looked like that was in jeopardy a couple of times in the second half. Another streak ended after Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't say, "No injuries to report," something he had done in the previous three games.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise
Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Jimmy Garoppolo made huge mistake on botched goal-line sequence
The San Francisco 49ers failed to come away with points on an ugly goal-line sequence in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo deserved much of the blame. The Niners had 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 6-yard line with just under five...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
atozsports.com
Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?
The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ Derek Carr has proven he has the most important thing a QB should have
The Derek Carr hate has always been unreal, and frankly, unfair. But, it will always be there, for some odd reason. It’s almost as if this guy wasn’t once in the MVP conversation, and hasn’t done some great things for the Las Vegas Raiders. The debate is...
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
atozsports.com
Saints’ rookie receives the best news he’s heard in a very long time
The New Orleans Saints have had a couple breakout rookies this season. Wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive back Alontae Taylor have been really solid for New Orleans. Olave was not their only first-round pick, though. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was also selected in the first round by the Saints.
numberfire.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) won't return for 49ers in Week 12
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will not return Sunday in the team's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. Mitchell was originally deemed questionable to return due to a knee injury. Now, as the team gets ready to hold onto its lead in the 4th quarter versus San Francisco, he has officially been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Christian McCaffrey is banged up but playing, so expect a heavy dose of Jordan Mason going forward.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid shut down any narrative that may be forming after Rams win
The NFL world has hated the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this year. I think we can all pretty much remember at the beginning of the year, most national media members had the Chiefs on the outside looking in, in terms of playoffs. This was the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos’...
Comments / 4