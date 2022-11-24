ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

msn.com

Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
americanmilitarynews.com

Workers clash with police as hundreds protest at iPhone plant in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Workers clashed with authorities at Taiwan-invested iPhone maker Foxconn in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou Wednesday, as hundreds of laborers staged a protest over delayed bonus payments amid mounting anger at China’s zero-COVID policy.
Apple Insider

Foxconn paid 20,000 rioting workers to leave the company

There were many reasons why hundreds rioted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, including complaints about a lack of food during COVID confinement. One issue, though, was how Foxconn allegedly altered employment contracts so that new workers did not get the pay they were promised. Following the riot -- and an Apple...
Apple Insider

Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
US News and World Report

Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy

SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
AFP

China iPhone factory workers take the money and leave after protests

Employees are leaving a vast Foxconn iPhone factory in central China over working conditions and Covid restrictions, relieved to be taking pay-offs home after angry protests at the Taiwanese tech giant's plant. The workers are leaving the plant in Zhengzhou in the wake of bloody clashes with police, in which more than a dozen protesters were hurt, furious about Foxconn's failure to deliver promised bonuses, employees  told AFP.  "The contract suddenly changed and everyone was unhappy, in addition the previous incidents at Foxconn made everyone lose trust, so the protests happened," one female worker who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Foxconn has been desperate to keep operations ticking along at the factory, the world's biggest manufacturer of iPhones, after a handful of Covid cases forced it to lock down the facility.
BBC

Foxconn: iPhone maker apologises after huge protests at China plant

Apple supplier Foxconn has apologised for a "technical error" in its payment systems, a day after its iPhone factory in China was rocked by angry protests. Videos had showed hundreds of workers marching at the world's biggest iPhone factory in the city of Zhengzhou, with complaints over Covid restrictions and claims of overdue pay.
9to5Mac

Mass resignations of iPhone workers after unrest, with report of 30% production loss

There have been mass resignations of iPhone workers following the recent unrest at the plant, caused by Foxconn failing to pay the promised recruitment bonuses, and growing fears about the COVID-19 outbreak within the plant. More than 20,000 new hires are said to have left. An internal estimate reportedly says...

