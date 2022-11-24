Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Sporting News
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
'I'm genuine': Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses attending 1950s desegregation demonstration, his perspective on NFL race relations
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys played, and won, a game on Thanksgiving at their home AT&T Stadium. Following the game, team owner Jerry Jones addressed reporters in the bowels of the stadium often referred to as “Jerry World” in reference to the financial powerhouse of a franchise he has built.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited...
NFL
Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'
The injury-ravaged New York Giants battled the Dallas Cowboys tough in the first half Thursday afternoon, taking a halftime lead, but came up shy in the final two quarters to ultimately fall, 28-20, on Thanksgiving Day. In the second half, one key play set the stage for the Cowboys to...
Giants in foul mood after latest loss to Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — This was another chance for the Giants to see how they measured up to the Dallas Cowboys and when they found out that they did not, it left the head coach, the quarterback and the star running back in foul moods. You could tell two days...
atozsports.com
Micah Parsons keeps Cowboys vs Giants rivalry spicy with postgame smack talk
Another week, another dominant performance from Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher keeps putting himself in elite company every week as he wreaks havoc game after game. This time, his name was placed next to franchise legend (and Hall of Fame semifinalist) DeMarcus Ware. Parsons and D-Ware are...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Sporting News
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Sporting News
How to watch NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT: Penguins, Flyers headline Friday's marquee games
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and hockey fans have plenty to be thankful for. At the top of the list is a slate of 14 games today, highlighted by the 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT. The NHL introduced the Thanksgiving Showdown back in 2011. It has been played every year...
Sporting News
NFL Week 12 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL hosted three games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition at this time of year, but the good news is that the tripleheader won't have too much of a negative impact on the NFL Sunday slate. Why is that? The NFL doesn't have any bye weeks in Week 12. The...
Sporting News
Lions' Dan Campbell defends late-game clock management in loss to Bills: 'Good with how we functioned'
When the Lions left 23 seconds on the clock for Josh Allen and the Bills, it felt inevitable that Buffalo would score to win the game in regulation. Three timeouts and one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL? No problem. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that he was...
Comments / 0