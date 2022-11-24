ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
worldboxingnews.net

Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO

World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Sporting News

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin: Looking ahead to Whyte vs. Anthony Joshua 2

The heavyweight feud between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte began 13 years ago, when the pair clashed as youngsters in the amateur ranks. The fistic hostility shows no signs of dissipating despite both men being seasoned thirty-somethings. Should Whyte take care of undefeated American Jermaine Franklin at the Wembley Arena...
Boxing Scene

Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss

Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set

In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split

Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"

Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene

Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California

Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson Blasts Isaac Cruz: ‘I Turn Pits Into Poodles’

Shakur Stevenson couldn’t help but lash out at some of his divisional rivals. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, blew off some steam in response to his name cropping up in various matchmaking possibilities. Stevenson especially laid into Mexican pressure fighter Isaac Cruz, who goes by the moniker "Pitbull."
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight

Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
Boxing Scene

Fabio Wardley Drops Nathan Gorman Three Times, Stops Him in Third

Fabio Wardley was crowned British heavyweight champion after a thrilling three-round shoot-out with Nathan Gorman at Wembley Arena on the Whyte-Franklin bill. Wardley had looked in trouble in the second round as his nose was smashed and he was rocked twice, but he stormed back to knock Gorman down three times before the towel came in from Gorman’s corner.
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
itrwrestling.com

“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor

New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
CBS Sports

Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks

In October 2019, Regis Prograis went to war with Josh Taylor and nearly left London as a two-belt world champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament. Instead, Taylor won a narrow majority decision and went on to become undisputed champion two fights later. Prograis, meanwhile, has struggled to find his way back to big fights worthy of his talents. That changes Saturday night when Prograis faces Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC title (PPV, 9 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene

Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade

Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.

