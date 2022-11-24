Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Sporting News
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin: Looking ahead to Whyte vs. Anthony Joshua 2
The heavyweight feud between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte began 13 years ago, when the pair clashed as youngsters in the amateur ranks. The fistic hostility shows no signs of dissipating despite both men being seasoned thirty-somethings. Should Whyte take care of undefeated American Jermaine Franklin at the Wembley Arena...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split
Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Blasts Isaac Cruz: ‘I Turn Pits Into Poodles’
Shakur Stevenson couldn’t help but lash out at some of his divisional rivals. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, blew off some steam in response to his name cropping up in various matchmaking possibilities. Stevenson especially laid into Mexican pressure fighter Isaac Cruz, who goes by the moniker "Pitbull."
CBS Sports
Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight results, highlights: 'Rougarou' batters, TKOs opponent for title
For years, Regis Prograis has been searching for any opportunity to get back to the quality of fights he felt he deserved as one of the world's elite fighters. Prograis' opportunity came on Saturday night and he made the best of it, knocking out Jose Zepeda in the 11th round to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight championship.
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Sugar Ray Leonard forces Roberto Duran to quit in infamous ‘No Mas’ fight
It was one of boxing’s darkest days, and a day that will live in infamy for those who believe in machismo as an ethos. But the talent of the winner of the fight, as well as his wit and his determination to turn the page on the biggest and most humiliating defeat of his life, still shone brighter than ever before.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight
Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
Boxing Scene
Fabio Wardley Drops Nathan Gorman Three Times, Stops Him in Third
Fabio Wardley was crowned British heavyweight champion after a thrilling three-round shoot-out with Nathan Gorman at Wembley Arena on the Whyte-Franklin bill. Wardley had looked in trouble in the second round as his nose was smashed and he was rocked twice, but he stormed back to knock Gorman down three times before the towel came in from Gorman’s corner.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
itrwrestling.com
“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor
New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
CBS Sports
Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks
In October 2019, Regis Prograis went to war with Josh Taylor and nearly left London as a two-belt world champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament. Instead, Taylor won a narrow majority decision and went on to become undisputed champion two fights later. Prograis, meanwhile, has struggled to find his way back to big fights worthy of his talents. That changes Saturday night when Prograis faces Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC title (PPV, 9 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
Comments / 0