SheKnows
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
SheKnows
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
‘General Hospital’: Will Willow Die? 3 Reasons Why She’ll Survive
'General Hospital' young heroine Willow Tait is facing an uncertain future after receiving grim news about her leukemia diagnosis.
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident
She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.
Cheryl E Preston
General Hospital cast troubles continue as Stephen A Smith has Covid for a second time in 10 months
Stephen A Smith as Brick with Maurice BenardGeneral Hospital Wiki. Sportscaster and actor Stephen A Smith portrays Brick on General Hospital and has said he almost died when he had COVID about a year ago Last week it was announced that he had contracted the coronavirus for a second which makes him the 15th cast member to have dealt with Covid or other serious issues since January. Every month this year there has been sickness or tragedy related to those associated with the ABC soap cast and some fans call it a GH curse.
‘General Hospital’: 4 Changes the Soap Needs to Make Right Now
'General Hospital' has faced criticism for not being as good as it used to be, and it's in need of some changes.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Sets the Record Straight About Exit Rumors
Sometimes, when everything seems to be going right, that’s when we get the most nervous waiting to be blindsided with bad news. And that seems to be what’s happening with fans when it comes to Carly!. Just when we finally get her back in Port Charles and out...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Rory Will React To Trina Dumping Him
Officer Rory Cabrera may not realize that he’s just a blip on the way to Trina Robinson’s true love, Spencer Cassadine. However, GH spoilers have long made it clear that the man in blue’s days are numbered. GH Spoilers Speculation. Trina (Tabyana Ali) will get bored sooner...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Familiar Face Back As Nikolas
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: Coming Clean And A Fatal Warning
Y&R spoilers weekly update for November 28 – December 2, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of coming clean and a fatal warning. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week featured Thanksgiving in...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Scheming and Showdowns for Carly
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 reveal that Carly Spencer will try to keep her secrets hidden during confrontations.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Recaps: A Devastating Diagnosis, Confession & A Kiss
The General Hospital recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature ill-timed confessions, inconvenient truths proving to be inconvenient, and more. Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) confessed all to Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers): she’s been at Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) mercy ever since bought her from Winston Rudge (David S. Lee) and has been feeding the big bad information since her arrival in Port Charles. In the interim, Victor murdered her twin sister and kidnapped Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons). Oh, and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) was alive though not exactly well.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 21: Elena Notices Nate’s Shift In Priorities
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, November 21, 2022, tease a shift in priorities, the whole truth about an ex, and the homecoming of Genao City’s natives. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) notices a shift...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: An Impassioned Plea And A Surprise Visit
B&B spoilers weekly update for November 21 – 25, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of an impassioned plea and a surprise visit. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week things escalated quickly between...
Is Blue Bloods new tonight? (Friday, November 25, 2022)
If you’re hoping to catch up with the Reagan family after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with your family, we’re afraid we have some disappointing news for you. Like many programs, Blue Bloods will be taking the week off and CBS will not be airing a new episode of season 13 this evening.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 22: Nick Retaliates Against Adam
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 22, 2022, tease a difficult decision, somebody getting the upper hand, and a brother’s retaliation. It’s going to be a dramatic episode, so get ready. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) supports Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) with a difficult...
Cinemablend
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
Hidden Remote
