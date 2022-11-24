ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Three honored for contributions to Licking County Humane Society

By Faith Boirard, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
This past October, the Licking County Human Society hosted their annual Fur Ball at the Cherry Valley Hotel. The annual awards ceremony is the Humane Society's way of celebrating community members and their efforts to protect and care for animals. This year, there were three community members honored at the Ball.

Dr. Mary Beth Hall was awarded with the Humane Hero award. The Humane hero award is given to a community member that makes it a priority to treat animals humanely, and with care. Hall volunteers at the Human Society's spay/ neuter clinic where she has created procedures for the clinic, and interacted with animals and their caretakers.

Hall expressed her sincerest gratitude for the award saying, "I am grateful to have recently received the Humane Hero award. For the past four years I have had the privilege to work with a dedicated staff and wonderful volunteers in the low cost spay and neuter clinic. They have tirelessly provided their time, energy and passion to make sure all the animals who come to the clinic receive the best care possible."

She also paid homage to the volunteers at the clinic that she works with: "There are many Humane Heroes at LCHS!"

Becky Johnson and Laurie Murdick were awarded the Zenna Sayre Legacy Award. The award, in memory of Zenna Sayre is given to community members that make it a priority to invest in the Human Society and their mission. Both Johnson and Murdick have spent thousands of hours volunteering at Sophie's Thrift, a retail store that is operated by the Humane society.

Murdick gushed about the impact Sophie's Thrift has had on the Humane Society, "I recently retired from retail and was so excited to become a board member of the humane society and use my experience to further my passion, my love of animals. We have been able to hire a director of HR and Finance for the LCHS, and bring an additional veterinarian in house full time, due to the profits from Sophie's Thrift."

