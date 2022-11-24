Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and. Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from...
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
SFGate
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-251215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy. fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of. rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the...
SFGate
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
Comments / 0