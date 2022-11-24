Read full article on original website
People in the UK: have you given up your Christian faith?
Christianity is now a minority religion in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. We’d like to hear from Britons who no longer identify with their Christian faith. We’re interested to hear what has brought this change about in people, and whether their families have also given up their Christian faith.
House plans to vote on averting rail strike
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her chamber will vote as early as this morning to try and stop a rail workers strike.
SFGate
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
SFGate
Report: Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and see freedom of expression being stymied, among a range of other problems, according to a global body founded to promote democracy worldwide. The 34 member-country International Institute...
