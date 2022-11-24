ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 315 AM EST Sun Nov 27 2022. .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest. winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of. rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly. clear after midnight. Lows in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain. near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow. accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s....
BURLINGTON, VT
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-251215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy. fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of. rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an. entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the. Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather. Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ045-046-050-051-271545- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the...
ODESSA, TX
SFGate

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 gusts to around 60 mph on Monday. 40. to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible on Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday...
ODESSA, TX
WSVN-TV

A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure

(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Brazoria and. Fort Bend Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive...
GALVESTON, TX
iheart.com

Historic Winter Storm Buries Northwestern New York With Over 6 Feet Of Snow

A historic lake-effect winter storm continues to dump heavy snow across northwestern New York after burying the region in several feet of snow over the past two days. Two locations reported snowfall totals above six feet. Orchard Park, where the NFL's Buffalo Bills play, recorded 77 inches of snow, while snowfall totals in Natural Bridge measured 72.3 inches.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
natureworldnews.com

Thanksgiving Coast-to-Coast Storm Unleashes Weather Hazards of Thunderstorms, Heavy Snow on South Central, Southeast US

From disruptive rain and thunderstorms to heavy snowfall, the coast-to-coast storm will unleash a wide range of hazards in the South Central and Southeastern US region. The effects will be felt through the extended Thanksgiving weekend. As dangers such as flooding develop well over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend, AccuWeather...
GEORGIA STATE

