ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

It's Christmas in Quincy: Santa to land via helicopter Saturday, parade Sunday

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWawk_0jMFUQrn00

QUINCY − There still may be leftover turkey in the fridge, autumn centerpieces on the table and high school football players with sore muscles, but Friday will feel like Christmas in Quincy.

The city's popular annual festivities will start Friday, Nov. 25, with strolling carolers, street performers, costumed characters, a holiday singalong and a musical performance near city hall downtown. As the sun goes down, Mayor Thomas Koch and Santa Claus will oversee a ceremonial tree lighting on the Hancock Adams Common.

At noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Santa will arrive at Pageant Field via helicopter to visit the city's youngest Christmas lovers. Costumed characters will be on the ground to say hello.

Last year was the first for Santa to arrive via helicopter, changing a decades-long tradition in which Father Christmas skydived into Quincy each year. Quincy's Skydiving Santa first came to the city in 1979 and quickly became an annual tradition. It wasn't without its flaws – wind canceled the dive a few times and Santa broke his leg on entry one year – but the event was loved all the same.

Koch said it became time to retire the skydiving tradition once its longtime organizer decided to step back from his duties.

After he helicopters in, Santa will arrive by boat at Marina Bay at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of the first Light It Up celebration hosted by the Marina Bay Business Association. There will be a tree-lighting ceremony at the Marina Bay Clock Tower, Victorian carolers and a holiday shopping market at Break Rock Brewing from 5 to 9 p.m

Sunday will bring the city's 69th Christmas Parade to Hancock Street. The parade will start at noon at the intersection of Hancock Street and Walter J. Hannon Parkway, and continue to North Quincy High School. Floats, marching bands and costumed characters will fill the parade route with holiday cheer.

'This will be our Super Bowl': Plimoth Patuxet chef prepares all the Thanksgiving fixings

Filled with gratitude:Quincy boy hopes to gain independence, speech skills with new service dog Faith

The University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band plans to participate in the parade. The band, which Christmas Festival Committee Chair Barry Welch called one of the country's "premier college marching bands," has more than 380 members.

A local seventh grade teacher came up with the winning idea for the theme of this year's Christmas parade: "Christmas Through the Decades." Jojo Hallisey, a teacher at Central Middle School, submitted the idea.

"Our city’s Christmas parade, as well as our tree lighting and Santa’s visit to Pageant Field, have all become special traditions in our community," Koch said in a statement. "I hear so many families say they mark the Christmas and holiday events on their calendars to celebrate with their loved ones. We hope you will come out and enjoy the season with us.”

The Wollaston Hill Neighborhood Association will hold a tree-lighting ceremony at Safford Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. It will be the 20th ceremony for the neighborhood, and it will include a singalong, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the city will honor military members from Quincy with a tree-lighting ceremony in Generals Park, at Dunford Drive and McConville Way. Family and friends can add the names of those who are serving in the military on a yellow ribbon that will adorn the tree in Generals Park. The ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Let the fun begin:Edaville is open for the Christmas Festival of Lights

More celebrations will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Christmas carols and Christmas prayers on the Hancock Adams Common.

The city will mark the beginning of Hanukkah with a menorah-lighting ceremony on the Hancock Adams Common at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WCVB

Thursday, December 1: Holiday Lights

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we’ll bring you the countdown and the magic moment when Boston Mayor Michelle Wu flips the switch to light the city’s official Christmas tree. Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour host the annual celebration of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia, and we have a packed hour of entertainment including performances by Nova Scotia artists Jimmy Rankin and Reeny Smith; Broadway in Boston’s “Six: The Musical”; Boston quartet Sons of Serendip; Springfield’s own Michelle Brooks-Thompson; and country music sisters Tigirlily Gold. Plus, it wouldn’t be Holiday Lights without a visit from Old St. Nick.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire

“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
WILMINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police find missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving in New Bedford, Mass.

A 49-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the highway in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, it failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said..
NEW BEDFORD, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry yet again scoops its media brethren #quincypolice #patriotlledger #quincysun

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After Quincy Quarry News was apparently the only media to report on a major traffic accident that occurred on a dark and stormy night Southern Artery’s intersection with McGrath Highway on Veterans Day, the Quarry now again scoops its competition with word of a pedestrian fatality occurring care of this accident.
QUINCY, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy