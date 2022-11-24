ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Gilead, OH

All-Marion Star Defensive Player of the Year: Mount Gilead's Judah Reid produces big plays

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago
All-Marion Star Defensive Player of the Year

Name: Judah Reid.

School: Mount Gilead.

Grade: Senior.

Position: Nose tackle.

Height: 6-foot-2.

Weight: 260 pounds.

Tackles: 81.

Tackles for Loss: 20

Sacks: 16.5.

Other Stats: 1 interception, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries.

Accolades: First team Knox Morrow Athletic Conference, first team All-Central District, Division VI Defensive Player of the Year in Central District.

Notes: Reid did something that is rare for interior defensive lineman: He led the team in tackles with 81. His 20 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks led the Marion-area in those categories ... He started his career at Highland, but came back to his hometown when his father Mike Reid took over the football program in 2021 ... Reid was also one of the top offensive linemen on the team ... He is being recruited by several NCAA Division II and III universities.

Coachspeak: "We subscribe to everything starts up front. Him coming over with me from Highland — we lived in the district already — was huge," Mount Gilead head cooach Mike Reid said. "Not only did I have a system, but I had somebody who knew the system, had had a lot of weight room experience and a lot of leadership potential there.

"He certainly brought a little bit of positive swagger to the offensive and defensive lines. He’s been a leader in the weight room. He made our line calls for us both on offense and defense, so he’s almost like having a coach on the field.

"He’s not a Joey Bosa or anyone like that, but with our defensive linemen we do move them around to where we can maybe show them something the other teams did know or put them into an advantageous position. We really like him smack in the middle because with our odd-front defense our nose has to be somebody who can two-gap and really cause a lot of problems. A lot of times that means they’re not making a whole lot of tackles, but they’re freeing a lot of other people up to make plays. That little rascal found some ways to make some plays himself."

