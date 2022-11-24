Read full article on original website
Related
How to See FPS in Warzone 2
Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
How to Lock Doors in Warzone 2
Haven't figured out how to close doors in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 yet? Don't worry, we've got it all laid out for you in our easy-to-follow guide. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and in turn Warzone 2 have a slew of brand new gameplay mechanics that further immerse players into the games. Players can hang on ledges and peer over in order to avoid opponents or take them down. Water traversal has also been implemented, giving the battlefield a whole new strategic aspect. With all of these additions, many fans are wondering if and how they can possibly lock doors during matches.
Warzone 2 RPK Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best RPK build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best weapons in the game. Although it is an LMG, meaning its handling will be a bit slower...
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2
It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
generalaviationnews.com
Super Petrel introduces new XP
The prototype of the new Super Petrel XP LSA is expected to have its first flight in late November 2022. The latest model from Super Petrel, the XP series is an “entirely redesigned and re-engineered aircraft in the spirit of the original that has sold 399 versions,” according to officials with the Brazilian company.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0