How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
How to See FPS in Warzone 2
Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2
Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2
Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
Warzone 2 RPK Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best RPK build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best weapons in the game. Although it is an LMG, meaning its handling will be a bit slower...
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Hacker Terrorizes Players in Flying Boat
One Warzone 2 hacker gave themselves the high ground by zipping around the sky in a flying boat. Taking players out from a high vantage point can feel like a satisfying play, particularly if you've found a sneaky place that renders you almost untouchable. One Warzone hacker took that to the extreme, giving themselves both height and mobility in an unconventional vessel.
JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2
It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle
Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents.
How to Check KD in Apex Legends
Looking for your KD in Apex Legends, but can't find it? Don't worry, we'll show you how to access that and many more useful stats.
Best Items in League of Legends Preseason 2023
With the new items added to League of Legends in Preseason 2023, many players have found some of the best items to build. With the newest changes that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, have implemented into their game during the preseason before Season 13, players have had time to experiment with different builds. If you're looking for some of the best items to use currently, this article is for you.
RideApart
Spanish Brand MITT Presents The New 530TT Adventure Bike
MITT is a European motorcycle manufacturer that operates predominantly in Spain and Portugal. The brand has been popular with beginner riders for some time now thanks to its affordable, entry-level two-wheelers that are attractively priced. The company is able to price its bikes so affordably thanks to sourcing its products from Chinese manufacturers, and subsequently rebranding them under the MITT name for Europe.
